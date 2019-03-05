Log in
Vistra : Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Appointments

03/05/2019 | 09:00pm EST

Vistra, a leading global trust, fund administration and corporate services provider, today announced the appointment of Alan Brown as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Geoff Weir as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Alan and Geoff will join Vistra in April.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005391/en/

Alan Brown, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vistra. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alan Brown, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vistra. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in Vistra’s headquarters in Hong Kong, both Alan and Geoff will also join the company’s Board. Their appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Simon Hinshelwood, who has been leading the business as the Executive Chairman, will resume his Non-Executive Chairman role on the Board.

Alan has extensive experience in leading global organisations, in particular, businesses going through significant transformations. He has worked across a number of industries and has lived and worked in the UK, Europe, and Asia – with particularly strong China experience.

He was most recently CEO of ASCO Group – an Aberdeen, Scotland headquartered global oil and gas services company. Prior to this, Alan held the CEO position at Rentokil Initial and was CFO at Imperial Chemical Industries (which was acquired by Akzo Nobel in 2007), and spent 25 years at Unilever in various roles in the UK and Europe, before heading up Unilever’s operations in China and Taiwan.

Geoff has held a number of group CFO roles with global companies, including Scotts Philips Associates, Exridge, Digicel, and most recently Sinar Mas in Indonesia. He has extensive experience across strategy, planning, operations, M&A, compliance, and risk management in multiple sectors. He is passionate about delivering results and has had great success in driving change, accelerating growth and delivering value in complex multinational businesses.

Commenting on the appointments, Simon Hinshelwood said, “Vistra has been on a rapid growth journey, expanding from a local company operating in five markets 10 years ago, to a truly global organisation with over 4,300 employees in 46 jurisdictions. I am confident that Alan and Geoff’s strong track record and expertise will enable Vistra to achieve its continuing growth ambitions and I look forward to working with them both.”

Alan Brown said, “I am delighted to be joining Vistra with the opportunity to lead the company in the next stage of its exciting growth and transformation journey. I look forward to working with Simon, the Board, and our colleagues across the globe to maximise the opportunity the organisation has for both our clients and employees.”

About Vistra
Ranked in the top three corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, private client services, and fund administration. Vistra employs over 4,300 employees across 46 jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.vistra.com.


© Business Wire 2019
