Vistra CEO Selected as Outstanding Leader by Greater Tampa Chamber

09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Butler, president and CEO of integrated marketing communications agency Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra), was honored as the 2018 Outstanding Leader during the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year awards. The annual designation recognizes an exemplary leader within the Tampa Bay area.

0_medium_VistraLogo.png


Butler believes that supporting the communities where we live and work is key to Vistra’s success. He not only works with and supports a number of local organizations but is focused on making a positive impact on those in need. Vistra’s team members regularly volunteer at a nearby elementary school, help feed the hungry and assist families in need.

“It is a blessing and an honor to be considered a leader in this great community,” said Butler. “I am most proud of the fact that our team members live out our core value of positive community engagement. Whether we are serving lunch to students at Mort Elementary or helping to wash and dry laundry for Sulphur Springs families, we pride ourselves on giving back and making an impact.”

Butler founded Vistra in 2007 after a successful U.S. Army career. The growing agency now consists of nearly 75 team members and provides integrated marketing communications and consulting services to corporate, government and nonprofit clients locally and nationwide. As a small business with large agency experience and expertise, the Vistra team is passionate about producing results and works closely with clients to build successful strategies designed to help them reach their goals.

The 2018 winners for Small Business of the Year were announced Thursday, Sept. 13, during the awards ceremony at the Straz Center for Performing Arts. The event highlighted the impact of small business on the community and celebrated the achievements of the best of the best in the Tampa Bay area. For more information on the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, visit www.TampaChamber.com.

About Vistra
Vistra is an award-winning, full-service, integrated marketing communications and consulting agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving clients across the United States and beyond. Vistra is an SBA 8(a) Certified and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company was named the 2016 SBA Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year for the South Florida District, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year for 2016 (21-50 employees) as well as ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2016, 2017 and 2018. For more information about Vistra, please call 813.961.4700 or visit www.ConsultVistra.com.

###

Kendra Cummings
Vistra Communications
8139614700
Kendra@ConsultVistra.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
