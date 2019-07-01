Vistra Energy : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 25
NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING
AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number 001-38086
Issuer: Vistra Energy Corp.
Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC
(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)
Address: 6555 Sierra Drive
Irving,
TEXAS 75039
Telephone number: 214-812-4600
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)
7.00% Tangible Equity Units
(Description of class of securities)
Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:
o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)
o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1
o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.
Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLCcertifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
|
2019-07-01
|
By
|
Kristen Braley
|
|
Analyst, Regulation
|
Date
|
|
Name
|
|
Title
1 Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.
NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES
The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).
[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 1, 2019 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment.
The mandatory exchange of Vistra Energy Corp. became automatically effective before the opening on July 1, 2019. Each holder of the stock purchase contracts will receive 4.0813 shares of Vistra Common Stock for each stock purchase contract that they hold, with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional shares at a rate of $22.5954 per share.
The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 1, 2019.
Disclaimer
Vistra Energy Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 17:52:02 UTC