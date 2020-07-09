Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visual Effects Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand For High-quality Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the visual effects market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005512/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for high-quality content will offer immense growth opportunities, storage issues for VFX rendering will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for high-quality content has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, storage issues for VFX rendering might hamper market growth.

Visual Effects Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Visual Effects Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Movies
    • Television
    • Gaming
    • Advertisement
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43126

Visual Effects Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our visual effects market report covers the following areas:

  • Visual Effects Market Size
  • Visual Effects Market Trends
  • Visual Effects Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of AI in VFX as one of the prime reasons driving the visual effects market growth during the next few years.

Visual Effects Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the visual effects market, including some of the vendors such as Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the visual effects market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Visual Effects Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the visual effects market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the visual effects market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
  • Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
  • Digital Idea Corp.
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • Framestore Ltd.
  • Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
  • Rodeo FX Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Technicolor SA
  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aLENDINGTREE : Survey Finds 1 in 5 Americans Were Victims of Porch Pirates Since the Start of COVID-19 Stay-Home Orders
PR
09:50aSun Kissed and Numuni Announce CEO Robert Reynold's Upcoming Interview to discuss the Numuni Digital Monetization Platform and Onboarding Partners to Drive Revenue on Internationally Syndicated "MoneyTV" Show
NE
09:49aAGRITEK HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Update on Filing of 2019 Annual Audited Financials and Corporate Initiatives
AQ
09:49aFIELMANN AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:49aNYLIB Sends Troubled Debt Restructurings Letter to Regulators and Senators
PR
09:48aMATTIOLI WOODS : Government's Summer Statement 2020
PU
09:48aPETROLIA : Side-track well to be drilled in the Dugong well (PL 882) operated by Neptune Energy
AQ
09:48aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:48aHEALTHFIRST : Continues to Advance Digital Tools with Launch of Mobile App
PR
09:47aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : calls on UN to include Hindutva fascism in its counter-terrorism push - Press Release issued by Kashmir Media Service
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
4GOLD : China charges on, gold climbs to nine-year high
5BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group