Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for High-quality Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/24/2020 | 10:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the visual effects (VFX) market, and it is poised to grow by USD 3.89 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005891/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand for high-quality content has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Movies
  • Television
  • Gaming
  • Advertisements

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31541

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our visual effects (VFX) market report covers the following areas:

  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market size
  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market trends
  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the integration of ai in VFX as one of the prime reasons driving the visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next few years.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the visual effects (VFX) market, including some of the vendors such as Cinesite VFX Ltd., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Framestore Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the visual effects (VFX) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
