Visual Search Wins Over Text as Consumers' Most Trusted Information Source

Consumers have issues with the information they’re getting online, but
pictures are emerging as good way to gain their trust, according to a
new study by the Intent Lab, a research partnership between Performics
and Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media,
Integrated Marketing Communications.
Visual Search isn’t new, but it is reaching an inflection point with
consumers. Visual Search can take several different forms. Some
platforms let consumers use their mobile device’s camera functions to
snap pictures, while image recognition software delivers search results
in the form of similar items. Other platforms use images to let
customers select features by using icons or photos to deliver more
precise search results. And at its simplest, users can search photos
rather than text listings for more informative results.
Visual Search capabilities are now dovetailing with search engines and
social media platforms frequented by customers that rely on imagery.
Overwhelmingly, consumers, especially younger ones, now prefer images to
text while shopping, especially in highly visual product categories like
fashion and home furnishings.
-
36% of respondents have performed or used Visual Search, the same rate
as voice search
-
59% think visual information is more important than textual
information across categories (vs. 41% who think textual information
is more important)
-
When shopping online for clothing or furniture, more than 85% of
respondents respectively put more importance on visual information
than text information
-
Overall, visual information is preferred over text by at least 50% of
respondents in all categories except for electronics, household goods
and wine and spirits
Already though, some of this trust is being eroded by the placement of
promotions and unrelated ads next to the images. The Intent Lab has been
tracking consumers’ satisfaction with their digital experiences since
2016, and trust is at the core. In October 2018, consumer trust in
digital experiences was the lowest it has been since the Intent Lab
started measuring it, according the study.
“We’re learning that visual cues provide a lot of quickly accessible
information, and consumers find pictures easier to trust,” said Ashlee
Humphreys, Medill associate professor and principal researcher for
Intent Lab. “However, they’re not immune to suspicion; consumers still
think they can be manipulated, and they trust pictures from other
consumers more than a company’s images.”
For 24% of the respondents, this growing distrust in what they see
online is due to the impression that promoted products show up first in
visual search results, even when those products aren’t the best match
for the search query. Roughly 16% of respondents believe visual search
returns are created by paid social media influencers and 15% think they
are created by brands and therefore biased.
“Trust is the main turn off for visual search usage. Consumers believe
visual search results are highly influenced by paid advertising, which
they usually perceive as irrelevant to their intent,” said Esteban
Ribero, senior vice president, Planning and Insights at Performics. “Most
marketers wrongly assume visual search is only important early in the
consumer journey. Our study proved that visual search is relevant
throughout the consumer journey, especially in the evaluating stage in
which consumers are comparing their options.”
