Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VisualOn Highlights Spectrum of Advanced Streaming Capabilities for Superior OTT Video Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Innovative Player Features Help Overcome Challenges in OTT Video Delivery; Readies for 5G Rollout

IBC 2019, (#5.C40)-- VisualOn Inc., the industry-proven video streaming solutions provider, will demonstrate a full spectrum of the latest VisualOn Media Player (VMP) features that enable a superior viewer experience with OTT video services. As OTT technology matures and as 5G networks roll out, challenges like latency and quality of service (QoS) will continue to diminish. VisualOn is helping operators offer compelling services that attract new and upgraded subscribers.

“We are seeing our customers become more aggressive with their service roadmaps as TV Everywhere and direct-to-consumer business models changing,” said Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development, VisualOn. “In particular, 5G, with its promise of extremely low latency and very high throughput, is prompting operators to develop new service features that garner rapid returns on their investments. We are excited to be in the forefront of these new features.”

Demonstration highlights:

  • MultiStream Sync can display multiple camera angles all synchronized on a single screen, in which the viewer is able to freely move streams around based on their preferred experience. Using an Android TV set-top, VisualOn is partnering with Harmonic, Synaptics and Wildmoka to demonstrate live sports as the use case for multiple synchronized streams.
  • Real-World Low Latency will be demonstrated along with Red Bee Media, Anevia, MediaKind and Broadpeak where encoding of live sports will occur in the United States, while viewing takes place in Europe with glass-to-glass latency of approximately 3.5 seconds. The tight coordination within the partner ecosystem highlights optimization along the entire signal chain, close monitoring of network conditions and very accurate bitrate adaptation.
  • Adaptive NightVision enables low-light or dark scenes to display more clearly for a superior viewing experience directly on subscribers’ mobile devices, which fulfills the promise of a high-quality, TV Everywhere viewing experience – on any screen. Adaptive NightVision is built on an advanced algorithm that analyzes the video, in real time, for contrast, brightness, color saturation and key metrics.

Event highlights:

  • “Streaming Live Events: When It Must Be All Right On the Night” – Sept. 16th, 13:00 hrs., IBC Content Everywhere Hub
    Jones will join this panel to discuss how to deliver the optimum live sports experience, the growing importance of low latency, and how to add new dimensions to live-sports and esports experiences.
  • IABM BaM Awards 2019 – Sept 14th, 18:00 hrs., IBC Executive Lounge
    VisualOn’s Remote Lab, a finalist in the Support category, allows real-time remote testing, monitoring and device control of connected devices at 30+ frames per second under real-world conditions. It includes an AI-powered stream testing algorithm to enable the reproduction and logging of errors.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with VisualOn at IBC 2019, www.visualon/com/ibc2019

About VisualOn:

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology with many years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and functionalities and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.

For more information, please visit us at www.visualon.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods expects reduced Primark margins in 2019-20
RE
02:56aSES : Extends Global Reach of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute with Multi-orbit Satellite Systems
BU
02:56aSES : to Deliver Premium Broadcast-Grade Cloud Service for Media Delivery on Microsoft Azure
BU
02:56aSES : to Deliver Cloud-enabled Solutions
BU
02:55aPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : Ceremony and Open House to celebrate PWO's 100-year
EQ
02:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : gets early buyout interest from investor DBAY Advisors
RE
02:52aNissan to discuss CEO Saikawa's successors at meeting on Monday - source
RE
02:52aBIO ON : The russian 10.000 pha tons per year production plant, led by taif group, enters in the implementation phase.
PU
02:52aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Many Older Hospitalized Patients with Cancer Experience Malnutrition
PU
02:52aOUE COMMERCIAL REIT : Proposed Merger Of OUE Commercial REIT And OUE Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Payment Of Scheme Consideration, Delisting Of H-Trust And Issue Of C-REIT Units
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
4Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group