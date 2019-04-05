VisualOn : Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show 2019

Demonstrations and Thought Leaders Illustrate the Forward-Thinking Developments Video Service Providers Need to Effectively Compete

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU11410)--VisualOn Inc., the industry-proven video stream solution provider, will showcase how its advanced all-in-one streaming media solutions are addressing the limitations of current streaming services across different platforms at the NAB Show 2019. The company is helping major streaming service providers enhance their competitive profile with new features and functionality for connected client devices and will have several available as live, hands-on demonstrations shown for the first time.

Demonstration highlights:

UHD Picture-in-Picture on Android TV: Most Android TV platforms max out the native hardware decoding capability when playing UHD/4K, making Picture-in-Picture (PiP) impossible. The company has enhanced its VisualOn Media Platform (VMP) with an innovative way to enable smooth, flawless PiP capability for up to three SD streams in Android TV, which can be synchronized with the main UHD/4K stream to provide unique viewer experiences. In collaboration with Harmonic, the first-time demonstration will show how it addresses the Android TV limitations using streams provided by Harmonic along with VMP’s unique stream synchronization technology.



“Harmonic is happy to collaborate with VisualOn in bringing multiple decoded streams to the 4K Android TV environment, enabling picture-in-picture for the first time,” commented Harmonic’s Thierry Fautier, VP Video Strategy. “This is a critical step toward bringing Android TV on par with the second screen experience.”

Adaptive Night Vision: VisualOn has developed an innovative method for increasing contrast and brightness on any screen, allowing low-light or dark scenes to display more clearly for a superior viewing experience.

CMAF Low Latency: The VMP leverages low latency technologies for the best user experience in all major streaming formats. Low latency is supported for DASH/HLS on iOS, Android and HTML5 (Safari/Chrome) for fMP4 and Transport Stream. VisualOn will show CMAF low latency live stream playback in real-world conditions.

VisualOn will show a video gallery page with cover thumbnails shown as 3D photos. By clicking the video thumbnail, it will open up a video player and play the selected video. This provides a unique, customizable experience to differentiate your service.



“At VisualOn, we are proud of our long history of helping many of the top global video services to build, optimize and operate their platforms, and we look forward to establishing new connections during NAB 2019,” said Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development at VisualOn.



VisualOn’s executives will present in following NAB sessions to discuss streaming media industry trends:

Quality of Experience Drives Customer Adoption - April 9th, 2:40 - 3:00 PM, CM|IP Presentation Theater, South Upper Hall (SU11621)



Christophe Coquerel, Head of EMEA Application Engineering, will explain why delivering advanced technologies, like low latency, has little value if users suffer buffering issues. He will present key challenges and potential solutions to enable the most reliable and stable video delivery.

How Can Big Data and Analytics Improve the TV Experience?- April 10th, 12:00 - 12:40 PM, CM|IP Debate Theater, South Upper Hall (SU10114)



Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development, will discuss the fundamental opportunities and challenges that operators from all spheres need to understand as TV is tailored for the individual. The panel will debate the best practices for FTA and pay-TV operators to rethink their technology and processes, along with a new set of skills, in order to gain benefits from big data and analytics.

About VisualOn:

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology, with many years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and functionalities and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.

