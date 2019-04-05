VisualOn : Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show 2019

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU11410)--VisualOn
Inc., the industry-proven video stream solution provider, will
showcase how its advanced all-in-one streaming media solutions are
addressing the limitations of current streaming services across
different platforms at the NAB Show 2019. The company is helping major
streaming service providers enhance their competitive profile with new
features and functionality for connected client devices and will have
several available as live, hands-on demonstrations shown for the first
time.
Demonstration highlights:
-
UHD Picture-in-Picture on Android TV: Most Android TV platforms
max out the native hardware decoding capability when playing UHD/4K,
making Picture-in-Picture (PiP) impossible. The company has enhanced
its VisualOn Media Platform (VMP) with an innovative way to enable
smooth, flawless PiP capability for up to three SD streams in Android
TV, which can be synchronized with the main UHD/4K stream to provide
unique viewer experiences. In collaboration with Harmonic, the
first-time demonstration will show how it addresses the Android TV
limitations using streams provided by Harmonic along with VMP’s unique
stream synchronization technology.
“Harmonic is happy to
collaborate with VisualOn in bringing multiple decoded streams to the
4K Android TV environment, enabling picture-in-picture for the first
time,” commented Harmonic’s Thierry Fautier, VP Video Strategy. “This
is a critical step toward bringing Android TV on par with the second
screen experience.”
-
Adaptive Night Vision: VisualOn has developed an innovative
method for increasing contrast and brightness on any screen, allowing
low-light or dark scenes to display more clearly for a superior
viewing experience.
-
CMAF Low Latency: The VMP leverages low latency technologies
for the best user experience in all major streaming formats. Low
latency is supported for DASH/HLS on iOS, Android and HTML5
(Safari/Chrome) for fMP4 and Transport Stream. VisualOn will show CMAF
low latency live stream playback in real-world conditions.
-
3D Modeling: VisualOn will show a video gallery page with cover
thumbnails shown as 3D photos. By clicking the video thumbnail, it
will open up a video player and play the selected video. This provides
a unique, customizable experience to differentiate your service.
“At
VisualOn, we are proud of our long history of helping many of the top
global video services to build, optimize and operate their platforms,
and we look forward to establishing new connections during NAB 2019,”
said Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development at VisualOn.
VisualOn’s
executives will present in following NAB sessions to discuss streaming
media industry trends:
-
Quality
of Experience Drives Customer Adoption - April 9th,
2:40 - 3:00 PM, CM|IP Presentation Theater, South Upper Hall (SU11621)
Christophe
Coquerel, Head of EMEA Application Engineering, will explain why
delivering advanced technologies, like low latency, has little value
if users suffer buffering issues. He will present key challenges and
potential solutions to enable the most reliable and stable video
delivery.
-
How
Can Big Data and Analytics Improve the TV Experience?- April 10th,
12:00 - 12:40 PM, CM|IP Debate Theater, South Upper Hall
(SU10114)
Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business
Development, will discuss the fundamental opportunities and challenges
that operators from all spheres need to understand as TV is tailored
for the individual. The panel will debate the best practices for FTA
and pay-TV operators to rethink their technology and processes, along
with a new set of skills, in order to gain benefits from big data and
analytics.
About VisualOn:
VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology, with many years of
experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming
video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented
technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s
top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected
screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility,
differentiated features and functionalities and shortened time-to-market.
VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in
Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea,
Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.
