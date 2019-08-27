VisualOn : Rolls Out Multi-Stream Synchronization for Enhanced Value Proposition of Streaming Video Over Fiber and 5G at IBC 2019

MultiStream Sync Paired with Low Latency Changes the Game for Providers to Offer Differentiated Services

IBC 2019, (#5.C40) - VisualOn Inc., the industry-proven video streaming solutions provider, today announced its new MultiStream Sync feature on the VisualOn Media Platform (VMP). VisualOn will demonstrate use cases for multi-stream playback, such as on the Android TV platform, which outperform alternative techniques under unpredictable network and bandwidth conditions. MultiStream Sync embodies how service providers can overcome current technical challenges of offering differentiated features, such as displaying multiple camera angles for live sporting or music events synchronized on a single screen, and providing low latency for the best user experience.

MultiStream Sync, a new streaming video player feature from VisualOn, synchronizes multiple streams within a single screen. Viewers can freely move streams around based on their preferences, such as a split screen, four streams each occupying a quarter of the screen, or a main stream occupying the majority of the screen and a row of three to four streams along one side. (Photo: Business Wire)

Operators are looking for new, compelling services to drive rapid adoption and provide payback for capital expenditures for high-bandwidth technologies like 5G and fiber. Multi-stream playback can provide a revolutionized viewer experience and help clearly articulate the value of these premium services.

“As operators strive to make OTT video as good as – and even better than – legacy pay-TV, they are looking for innovative features that can unlock an enhanced viewing experience,” said Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development at VisualOn. “Features like MultiStream Sync may seem simple to the viewer, but they require extensive engineering talent to perfect despite imperfect conditions; this is the cornerstone of VisualOn’s expertise.”

VisualOn’s multi-stream functionality is underpinned by the company’s unique stream synchronization techniques, which are crucial to playback timing. Patent-pending MultiStream Sync harmonizes the internal clocks on set-top boxes and mobile devices with streams to display multiple HD streams on a single screen. Furthermore, the VMP delivers low latency video, which has been called the final frontier for OTT video, through innovative buffering techniques and proprietary bitrate adaptation algorithms that can reduce latency down to 3.5 seconds, glass-to-glass, in real-world conditions, including DRM protection.

At IBC 2019, VisualOn will be demonstrating this MultiStream Sync feature with its partners Harmonic for its low latency encoding solutions, Synaptics’ for its high-end system-on-a-chip (SoC) from its VideoSmart solutions, and Wildmoka to power the live sports replay through an automated workflow. The demonstration will be at the VisualOn booth #5.C40.

About VisualOn:

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology with years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.

For more information, please visit us at www.visualon.com

