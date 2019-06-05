Visure Solutions : Launches New Comprehensive ALM Platform for Requirements Management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Requirements management today is dominated by a first generation of rigid, heavy-to-use and multi-purpose legacy tools that are rapidly becoming obsolete. These tools are unable to adapt to system engineering user requirements or support modern applications and communication technologies, making it harder for companies to meet compliance, safety and certification requirements.

In an effort to help customers speed up that process while still delivering quality products, Visure Solutions, Inc., a leading requirements Application Lifestyle Management (ALM) company, has launched Visure Requirements ALM Platform. This next-gen product – which expands Visure's offer from a one-point product to an ALM Platform – provides new features that include advanced standard compliance capabilities with a modern and innovative user experience (UI and UX). The new platform includes capabilities that support the ALM process, not only for software requirements, but also hardware, electrical and mechanical requirements.

Visure Requirements ALM was developed with key Visure customers/industry leaders, including ABB, Honeywell, Vestas, Norwegian Defense, Esterline, Audi, SAAB, Husqvarna, Allergan, Union Pacific, Ericsson, and Space Dynamics Lab among others.

"This new ALM Platform is unique because it is the first-of-its-kind that will be delivering a feature-rich ALM solution that will for the first time support full standard compliance of safety-critical and business-critical applications," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "This gives our customers a more cohesive process while dramatically reducing costs, improving workflow between lifecycle phases and facilitating compliance needs."

The Visure ALM Platform supports requirements management, traceability management, collaboration management, test management, bug and issue tracking management, change management, risk management, certification management, report management and configuration management.

Industries benefiting the most from Visure's new ALM platform include aerospace and defense, automotive, medical device, railway, energy (oil, gas, wind, nuclear), industrial automation and robotics.

"Requirements management is the first step that new systems and products have to go through in these industries," Tadlaoui said. "If this step is not properly handled, the chances that your projects might fail are huge. Think about the latest Boeing problem - the 737 MAX crashes due to missing requirements on how the system could reset itself each time a pilot responded and failure assessing the impact of the software system. We have put requirements management in the center of this new ALM Platform. Our end-to-end requirements traceability is defined as a meta-model, allowing Visure's ALM Platform to enforce and secure the traceability of any system."

Until now, companies have had to use different requirements management products from various vendors because current ALM tools aren't equipped to manage compliance needs for software teams while supporting other processes for hardware and mechanical team. This causes delays and slow turn-around times as teams work isolated, communication flow is scarce, and responsibilities unclear.

"Many organizations that have been successful developing components in the past now face the challenge of having to develop multiple components and create bigger, more complex systems," said Fernando Valera, CTO of Visure. "This requires new systems engineering practices that were not standardized across the organization in the past, which, at the same time, requires a new generation of tools to support them, such as Visure's new ALM platform."

Visure Requirements ALM's compliance management capability also offers customizable templates for standards compliance for a large number of standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 62304, GAMP5, FMEA, IEC 61508, CENELEC EN 50128, DO-178B/C, DO-254, ISO 13849 SPICE, and CMMI, as well as for a customer's specific standard.

Tadlaoui said the new ALM platform may open up new markets for Visure, which recently announced an expansion throughout North America and Europe.

"We think that the user experience with all the added components of Visure's new requirements ALM Platform will help us expand the technology to even more vertical markets," he said.

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management. As part of its product upgrade, Visure has also introduced a new company logo.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

