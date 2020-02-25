Visure Solutions Offers Limited Free Subscription License for its Acclaimed Visure Web Reviewer Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing requirements is a key tool for business and project success across several industries and allows teams to collaborate in real-time, trace various processes, and address compliance challenges and issues, among many other critical tasks. However, in a crowded field of requirements management software, sometimes it's difficult for companies to choose the right ALM platform that fits their needs and allows all users - both technical and non-technical - to easily and seamlessly review and collaborate on projects.

In an effort to help companies make the right decision for their ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) needs, Visure Solutions, Inc. is offering, for a limited time, a free, subscription license for its recently released Visure Web Reviewer 5.0, an intuitive and easy-to-use web interface. The web-based version allows users to review and approve requirements, test and design specifications that reduces the challenges many teams face in the entire product-to-market process. The platform also allows any type of stakeholder (technical and non-technical users) of RM (Requirements Management) – including, but not limited to marketing teams, management teams, customers and suppliers – to easily navigate, share, and collaborate a sometimes complex ALM process.

"We are offering this limited free license for existing and new customers who want to deploy and test the tool," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "We recently released this major new version of Visure Web Reviewer and it has received a very positive reception by the market. Given this success, we're offering one free license to existing and new customers to allow them to experience and enjoy the benefits of a complete application lifecycle management tool via the web."

Visure's free Web Reviewer can be downloaded here.

"While technologies have evolved, and user expectations have changed - particularly with more applications accessed from different platforms - there has been a growing need for additional capabilities and tools used for different parts of the lifecycle to be able to easily and seamlessly share information between all stakeholders… we were looking for a new product that will bring all these people together," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera.

Visure is an award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company that serves heavily regulated industries such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, automotive, government, military, industrial control, railways, energy and nuclear, and oil and gas. Visure's all-in-one comprehensive requirements ALM includes the following capabilities:

Requirements Management

Traceability Management

Change Management

Bug & Issue Tracking

Collaboration Management

Version Control

Requirements Report Generation

Standards & Certification

Test Management

Risk Management

Quality Management

Valera added that Visure will continue to drive ALM product innovation for the embedded and system engineering market.

"As project teams continue to make requirements management a top priority, it will only become more complicated as a result of increasingly complex product designs and more hardware/software integrations," he said. "This will drive the need for enhanced comprehensive tools that save time, reduce errors and streamline collaboration and review cycles."

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Automotive, Government, Military, Industrial Control, Railways, Energy & Nuclear, Oil & Gas, and Robotics. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

