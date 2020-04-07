Visure Solutions Supports Remote Teams Via Free, Live Training Sessions During COVID-19 Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further support its global customers and foster virtual working teams during the COVID-19 crisis, Visure Solutions, Inc., an award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, is launching free, live training courses to help customers better use the Visure requirements ALM platform and facilitate the access to the platform via web tool remotely.

Visure – which serves critical infrastructure sectors such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, and automotive – is also updating and improving its Web-App component to facilitate the remote access to Visure ALM App.

"We will be organizing several free training sessions on various topics to help customers improve their proficiency level on the Visure Requirements ALM Platform," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "All training sessions will be live and interactive, as if a Visure consultant was in the same room at the customer's site."

The live Visure live training sessions will run every other week and can be accessed by customers here.

Visure also plans to provide free online training classes on general topics such as "How to write good requirements," and "What are the basic rules to apply to avoid confusion when writing requirements?" These topics will be targeting large audiences as they will be related to the methodology aspects of requirements engineering and not related to the use of Visure's ALM tool.

"While the whole world is going through extraordinary circumstances with the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to show to those we serve that our commitment is unwavering," Tadlaoui said. "Our top priority is to support our valued customers by helping them and their employees navigate this difficult time."

To overcome this challenge of working from home, Visure is also providing a free temporary Visure Web-App component to facilitate its customers' remote work situation. Visure Web-App interface is an HTML5, zero-install client that allows users to run Visure Requirements (full/read-write license) from popular web browsers on any platform – Windows, MacOS, Linux, Chromebook, etc.

A free temporary Visure ALM platform license is also available.

"In light of this situation, we want to help facilitate work from home, so we are happy to deliver free temporary licenses. For those that need to work remotely from home, simply fill out this form and we will process your license request," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera.

Valera added that as industries and companies are trying to adapt to these changing times, Requirements ALM will remain a cornerstone for the cohesiveness of teams and the effectiveness of their processes.

"This may help companies pivot towards new business models, minimizing organizational stress," he said. "In the meantime, Requirements ALM platforms will face the responsibility of engaging new and diverse stakeholders and supporting the needs of heterogeneous departments with different processes and goals, in one single, comprehensive environment."

More insights from Valera on the future of requirements management amidst the spread and aftermath of COVID-19 can be found here.

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is an award-winning, leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB.

