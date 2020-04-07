Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visure Solutions Supports Remote Teams Via Free, Live Training Sessions During COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further support its global customers and foster virtual working teams during the COVID-19 crisis, Visure Solutions, Inc., an award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, is launching free, live training courses to help customers better use the Visure requirements ALM platform and facilitate the access to the platform via web tool remotely.

Visure – which serves critical infrastructure sectors such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, and automotive – is also updating and improving its Web-App component to facilitate the remote access to Visure ALM App.

"We will be organizing several free training sessions on various topics to help customers improve their proficiency level on the Visure Requirements ALM Platform," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO.  "All training sessions will be live and interactive, as if a Visure consultant was in the same room at the customer's site."

The live Visure live training sessions will run every other week and can be accessed by customers here.  

Visure also plans to provide free online training classes on general topics such as "How to write good requirements," and "What are the basic rules to apply to avoid confusion when writing requirements?" These topics will be targeting large audiences as they will be related to the methodology aspects of requirements engineering and not related to the use of Visure's ALM tool.

"While the whole world is going through extraordinary circumstances with the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to show to those we serve that our commitment is unwavering," Tadlaoui said. "Our top priority is to support our valued customers by helping them and their employees navigate this difficult time."

To overcome this challenge of working from home, Visure is also providing a free temporary Visure Web-App component to facilitate its customers' remote work situation. Visure Web-App interface is an HTML5, zero-install client that allows users to run Visure Requirements (full/read-write license) from popular web browsers on any platform – Windows, MacOS, Linux, Chromebook, etc.

A free temporary Visure ALM platform license is also available. 

"In light of this situation, we want to help facilitate work from home, so we are happy to deliver free temporary licenses. For those that need to work remotely from home, simply fill out this form and we will process your license request," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera

Valera added that as industries and companies are trying to adapt to these changing times, Requirements ALM will remain a cornerstone for the cohesiveness of teams and the effectiveness of their processes. 

"This may help companies pivot towards new business models, minimizing organizational stress," he said. "In the meantime, Requirements ALM platforms will face the responsibility of engaging new and diverse stakeholders and supporting the needs of heterogeneous departments with different processes and goals, in one single, comprehensive environment."

More insights from Valera on the future of requirements management amidst the spread and aftermath of COVID-19 can be found here

About Visure Solutions
Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is an award-winning, leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB.

Contact:
Neal Leavitt
neal@leavcom.com
760-639-2900

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visure-solutions-supports-remote-teams-via-free-live-training-sessions-during-covid-19-crisis-301037006.html

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain
DJ
03:41pInvestors await data on coronavirus drugs as market rally builds
RE
03:41pBARNES GROUP INC. : Donates 6,000 Protective Masks to Local Hospitals
BU
03:41pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Alaska Air Shares Rise
DJ
03:38pMichigan Chamber Of Commerce Commends Legislature For Taking Prudent Action To Extend The Emergency Order For 28-Days
PR
03:38pOil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting
DJ
03:37pOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : to announce first-quarter 2020 earnings and hold conference call / webcast
AQ
03:36pPROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pMGP Launches ProTerra™ Textured Proteins
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group