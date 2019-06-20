Log in
Vital Mobile : (1) DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT (2) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME (3) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND (4) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

0
06/20/2019 | 05:29am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Vital Mobile Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Vital Mobile Holdings Limited

維太移動控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6133)

  1. DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT
    1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
      1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR

AND

(4) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Suite B, 16/F., W Square, 314-324 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 10 to 11 of this circular.

A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the EGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. If you attend and vote at the EGM, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.

20 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2. Declaration and Payment of the Special Dividend out

  of the Share Premium Account . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

Proposed Change of Company Name . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

Re-election of Director . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

5.

EGM and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

Voting by Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

7.

Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

8.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

9.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix 

-  Details of Director Proposed to be re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

i

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended and

restated from time to time

"Board"

the board of Director(s)

"Business Day"

any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the business of

dealing in securities listed thereon

"Cayman Companies Law"

the Companies Law as of the Cayman Islands, as amended,

supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Company"

Vital Mobile Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at

Suite B, 16/F., W Square, 314-324 Hennessy Road, Wanchai,

Hong Kong on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose

of considering and if thought fit, approving the resolutions

proposed in this circular

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Latest Practicable Date"

18 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China, excluding (except where the

context requires) Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

1

DEFINITIONS

"Proposed Change of

the proposed change of the English name of the Company from

Company Name"

"Vital Mobile Holdings Limited" to "Vital Innovations Holdings

Limited" and the proposed change of the dual foreign name in

Chinese of the Company from "維太移動控股有限公司" to "維太

創科控股有限公司"

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the issued capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Share Premium Account"

the share premium account of the Company, the amount standing

to the credit of which was approximately RMB311,580,000 as at

31 December 2018 based on the audited consolidated financial

statement of the Company as at that date

"Special Dividend"

the proposed special dividend of HK$0.10 (equivalent to

approximately RMB0.09) per Share as recommended by the

Board

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

2

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Vital Mobile Holdings Limited

維太移動控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6133)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Rong Xiuli

Cricket Square,

Rong Shengli

Hutchins Drive

Tang Shun Lam

P. O. Box 2681

Yin Xuquan

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Wong Ho Chun

Cayman Islands

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Principal Place of Business

Hon Kwok Ping, Lawrence

  in Hong Kong:

Lam Yiu Kin

Suite B, 16/F.

Han Xiaojing

W Square

314-324 Hennessy Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Hong Kong, 20 June 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

  1. DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT
    1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
      1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR

AND

  1. NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 June 2019 in relation to the

proposed declaration and payment of the Special Dividend out of the Share Premium Account and the Proposed Change of Company Name; and the announcement made on 6 June 2019 in relation to the appointment of Director.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM, to enable you to make a decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolutions and special resolution in connection with such matters to be proposed at the forthcoming EGM.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:28:07 UTC
