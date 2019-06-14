Vital Mobile : 1) PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT; AND (2) PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vital Mobile Holdings Limited

維太移動控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6133)

PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT; AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME

PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

The Board is pleased to announce that, the Board has recommended the declaration and payment of a Special Dividend of HK$0.10 (equivalent to approximately RMB0.09) per Share out of the Share Premium Account.

The payment of the Special Dividend out of the Share Premium Account is conditional upon the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the section headed "CONDITIONS OF THE PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT" in this announcement.

The conditions set out above cannot be waived. If the conditions set out above are not satisfied, the Special Dividend will not be paid.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposed to change of the English name of the Company from "Vital

Mobile Holdings Limited" to "Vital Innovations Holdings Limited" and change the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "維太移動控股有限公司" to "維 太創科控股有限公司".

EGM

The EGM will be convened on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 for Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, (i) to approve the declaration and payment of the Special Dividend out of the Share Premium Account, and (ii) to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. No Shareholder is required to abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM to approve the declaration and payment of the Special Dividend out of the Share Premium Account and the special resolution to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name.