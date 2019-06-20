|
Vital Mobile : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 9 JULY 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof)
06/20/2019 | 05:29am EDT
(Note 3)
(Note 2)
(Note 1),
Vital Mobile Holdings Limited
維太移動控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6133)
FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 9 JULY 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof)
I/We of
being the registered holder(s) ofshares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the meeting, or
of
or failing him/her of
as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Suite B, 16/F., W Square, 314-324 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us as hereunder indicated, or if no indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
1.
The declaration and payment of a special dividend of HK$0.10 (equivalent
to approximately RMB0.09) per ordinary share out of the share premium
account of the Company (the "Special Dividend") to shareholders of the
Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company
on the record date fixed by the board of directors of the Company (the
"Board") for determining the entitlements to the Special Dividend be and
is hereby approved and any director of the Company be and is hereby
authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further
documents as the director may at his/her absolute discretion consider
necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the
implementation of the payment of the Special Dividend.
2.
To re-elect Mr. Han Xiaojing as an independent non-executive director of
the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to
determine his remuneration.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
3.
THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of
Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the English name of
the Company be changed from "Vital Mobile Holdings Limited" to "Vital
Innovations Holdings Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese
of the Company be changed from "維太移動控股有限公司" to "維太創科
控股有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the
directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby
authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents,
including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as
he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in
connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of
Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing
for and on behalf of the Company.
Date:
Signature (Note 5) :
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.10 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the meeting will act as your proxy. Any shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY OF THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY OF THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of such resolution at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those resolutions referred to above.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
-
Any vote in respect of the resolutions to be put forward for consideration at the meeting will be taken by poll.
-
In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, the holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of that share.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
Disclaimer
Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:28:07 UTC
