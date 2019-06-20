|
Vital Mobile : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
06/20/2019 | 05:29am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Vital Mobile Holdings Limited
維太移動控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6133)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite B, 16/F., W Square, 314-324 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 9 July 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes:
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
-
"THAT the declaration and payment of a special dividend of HK$0.10 (equivalent to approximately RMB0.09) per ordinary share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Special Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for determining the entitlements to the Special Dividend be and is hereby approved and any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the director may at his/her absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Special Dividend."
-
"THAT:
-
-
the re-election of Mr. Han Xiaojing as an independent non-executive director of the Company be and is hereby approved; and
-
the board of directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to determine his remuneration, and to do all such acts and things to give effect to or in connection with this resolution."
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
3. "THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the English name of the Company be changed from "Vital Mobile Holdings Limited" to "Vital Innovations Holdings
Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "維太移動控股有限公司" to "維太創科控股有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."
|
|
By Order of the Board
|
|
Vital Mobile Holdings Limited
|
|
Rong Xiuli
|
|
Chairperson
|
Hong Kong, 20 June 2019
|
|
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
|
Registered Office:
|
Suite B, 16/F., W Square,
|
Cricket Square
|
314-324 Hennessy Road,
|
Hutchins Drive
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
PO Box 2681
|
|
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
|
|
Cayman Islands
Notes:
-
The resolution at the EGM (except those relate to the procedural or administrative matters, which should be taken by a show of hands as the chairman of the EGM may decide, in good faith) will be taken by a poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
-
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy (or more than one proxy if he/she is the holder of two or more shares) to attend and, on a poll, vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the form of proxy shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. In case of a poll every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
-
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 4 July 2019 to Tuesday, 9 July 2019 (both dates inclusive) and from Tuesday, 16 July 2019 to Thursday, 18 July 2019 (both dates inclusive), during which periods no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 July 2019. In order to qualify for the proposed special dividend (subject to the approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Meeting), all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019.
-
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force within a period of two (2) hours before the commencement of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed or adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company (www. vital-mobile.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations.
-
References to time and dates of this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprised Ms. Rong Xiuli, Mr. Rong Shengli, Mr. Tang Shun Lam, Mr. Yin Xuquan and Mr. Wong Ho Chun as executive directors; and Mr. Hon Kwok Ping, Lawrence, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Han Xiaojing as independent non-executive directors.
Disclaimer
Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:28:07 UTC
|
|