Vital Smiles : Designates Regional Offices to Meet Emergency Dental Needs

Vital Smiles, a leader in dental and orthodontic care in Alabama, today announced that there are three offices in central locations to meet patient needs for emergency services.

“The federal government, public health agencies, and dental boards and associations have recently ordered restrictions on the provision of non-urgent dental procedures,” said Dr. John Rose, Clinical Director of Vital Smiles. “As a result of these restrictions, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close three of our six dental offices. To be certain that emergency dental care remains accessible to our patients and the communities we serve, we have three offices in central locations for urgent and emergency services only. Recognizing that this is a fluid situation, we currently plan to resume full-service dentistry and orthodontics at all locations beginning Monday, April 13, subject to health advisories in place at that time.”

Emergency care services are available in the following locations. If you are experiencing a dental emergency, please call: 866-650-9299. We are asking patients to call ahead to confirm hours of availability and to confirm that their oral health needs are appropriate given current public health guidelines.

Birmingham – Midfield

Huntsville – Family Center

Mobile – Pleasant Valley

To reschedule an existing appointment for non-emergency care, call: 866-650-9133.

ABOUT VITAL SMILES

Vital Smiles is one of Alabama’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving patients in 6 affiliated offices throughout the state. In addition to general dentistry, Vital Smiles offers orthodontics its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

Vital Smiles is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in Alabama’s Medicaid dental program for low-income individuals and families.

To learn more about Vital Smiles or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.vitalsmiles.com.

