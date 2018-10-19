Vital Vio CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Costello Among Goldman Sachs’ “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018”

Troy, NY, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Vital Vio Co-Founder and CEO Colleen Costello, a pioneer in continuous disinfection technology, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Vital Vio Co-Founder and CEO Colleen Costello, a pioneer in continuous disinfection technology, and one of Goldman Sachs’ “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018.”









Goldman Sachs selected Costello as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event in Santa Barbara, California

“A dynamic economy depends on dynamic entrepreneurs who disrupt industries and occasionally give birth to entirely new sectors,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “The purpose of Builders + Innovators is to support emerging leaders in their quests to innovate faster in order to grow their ideas. We are pleased to recognize Colleen Costello as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2018.”

Vital Vio is the healthcare solutions company that has reinvented disinfection with its patented VioSafe® White Light Disinfection® technology powering a range of germ-killing LEDs now on the market for commercial and residential use.

Used in combination with traditional intermittent cleaning, Vital Vio’s patented LED technology is proven to safely, effectively and continuously kill bacteria and other harmful organisms including: MRSA, Salmonella, E. coli, C. diff., mold and mildew growing on interior surfaces.

Costello, who co-founded Vital Vio in 2013, while still in college, after her grandmother contracted MRSA during a hospital stay, said: “Infection prevention is one of the most vexing and costly global health challenges. This honor is an affirmation of the power and potential of Vital Vio’s disinfection technology to combat the pervasive problem of germs. We are proud that companies and consumers are quickly adopting our germ-killing products. And, we continue to invest in innovation, develop new technologies, expand markets and partners, and grow our team; so that we can provide our customers with new tools for continuous disinfection.”

Vital Vio has successfully partnered with several leading U.S. based lighting companies to develop a range of bacteria and mold-killing lighting solutions primarily for retail and commercial (medical, athletics, food service, hospitality, education) markets.

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Colleen Costello

Co-founder and CEO of health tech company Vital Vio, this innovative entrepreneur introduced White Light Disinfection® technology to combat the pervasive and costly challenge of germs. She has led the growth of the company to include strategic partnerships in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, emergency service vehicle, home décor, and athletics arenas. VioSafe® LEDs and other antibacterial lights powered by Vital Vio’s patented technology can now be found in venues ranging from athletics training facilities, ambulances, hospitals, and homes. Reinventing disinfection, along with previous clinical research at Mount Sinai and Weill Cornell, has put this biomedical engineer on elite lists including Forbes 30Under30, Goldman Sachs 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs in 2018, and Inc’s 50 Emerging Global Entrepreneurs. Prior to co-founding Vital Vio, her background spanned clinical device research, biomedical engineering, and product development. She holds a degree in Biomedical Engineering, and a focus on Technological Entrepreneurship from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY.

About Vital Vio

Vital Vio is a healthcare solutions company that has reinvented disinfection, providing facilities managers and home-owners new tools to continuously kill germs indoors with the flip of a light switch. The company’s VioSafe® White Light Disinfection® technology is safe for continuous human exposure. Used in combination with traditional intermittent cleaning in hospitals, homes, public spaces, and workplaces, Vital Vio’s technology multi-tasks to safely, effectively, and continuously kill bacteria and other harmful organisms on indoor surfaces, while also illuminating the room. Vital Vio has been awarded four U.S. Patents for its innovative technologies and products, with numerous additional patents pending. Research has shown that the company’s LED’s and other product offerings dramatically reduce contamination and infection risk for its customers. More information at vitalvio.com.

