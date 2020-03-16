VitalSource and Publishers to Provide Free Access to eTextbooks to Students Affected by COVID-19 Campus Closures

Students Will Be Able to Access Their Class Materials Through VitalSource’s Bookshelf App at No Cost

VitalSource® has joined leading publishers to help ensure students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will have free access to quality digital learning materials through the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

Beginning March 16 through May 25, 2020, access to an expansive catalog of eTexts will be available for free to students at semester-calendar institutions who have been impacted by recent campus closures. Students simply log in to the VitalSource Bookshelf app using their school email address and can then view course materials from participating publishers via VitalSource’s Explore capabilities within Bookshelf.

“With colleges and universities making the difficult decision to move to online learning in the wake of the global pandemic, we join the community in a shared commitment to help provide students access to the immediate resources they need to adapt to a new way of learning,” said Kent Freeman, President of VitalSource. “At VitalSource, we know successful digital learning means that every learner can access the materials they need to succeed – anytime, anywhere. Through this initiative, we are adhering to that promise and helping to support students, faculty, and postsecondary institutions under these extraordinary circumstances.”

To view a list of publishers and resellers who are supporting this effort, visit https://get.vitalsource.com/vitalsource-helps.

Students who need assistance accessing free eTexts can visit https://get.vitalsource.com/vitalsource-helps.

About VitalSource

VitalSource is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with more than 1,000 publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally – and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

