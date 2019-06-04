Vitality Group Teams with SmartDollar to Offer Clients a Proven Financial Wellness Option

Vitality Group and SmartDollar have combined forces to give companies
the best option for providing financial wellness to their employees.
Nearly 80% of American workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and
almost half couldn’t afford a $400 emergency without borrowing.
SmartDollar is specifically designed to change that.
“People work too hard to have so little to show for it,” said Brian
Hamilton, Vice President, SmartDollar. “And they don’t leave their money
problems at home. Money stress effects productivity, turnover, and
healthcare costs. We’re thrilled to team with Vitality Group to give
people a plan that’s helped millions eliminate debt, save for
emergencies, and retire with confidence.”
Vitality’s mission is to make people healthier and enhance and protect
their lives. A behavior change company, Vitality provides health and
wellness solutions for employer groups, health plans and insurers around
the globe.
“Research shows that people’s financial security is crucial to their
mental and physical health which is why we’ve added SmartDollar to our
Gateway offering,” said Todd Burman, Vice President, Vitality Partner
Development. “Vitality members can now receive personalized and dynamic
financial health recommendations and resources specific to their needs
in a way that meets them where they are. These offerings are supported
by Vitality’s proven expertise in behavioral science and incentive
strategies to help people overcome common decision errors.”
About Vitality
Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the
leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending
smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy
changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global
perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers
and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 9
million people in 20 countries engage in the Vitality program. For more
information, please visit vitalitygroup.com.
About SmartDollar
SmartDollar is a financial wellness program that educates, inspires and
empowers employees to proactively take control of their money and get on
track for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help participants
change their behavior toward money and, in turn, use their largest
wealth-building tool, their income, to save and invest instead of paying
consumer debt. SmartDollar is offered as an online, mobile-friendly
program and is available to companies of all sizes. Learn more at smartdollar.com.
