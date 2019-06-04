Vitality Group Teams with SmartDollar to Offer Clients a Proven Financial Wellness Option

Vitality Group and SmartDollar have combined forces to give companies the best option for providing financial wellness to their employees. Nearly 80% of American workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and almost half couldn’t afford a $400 emergency without borrowing. SmartDollar is specifically designed to change that.

“People work too hard to have so little to show for it,” said Brian Hamilton, Vice President, SmartDollar. “And they don’t leave their money problems at home. Money stress effects productivity, turnover, and healthcare costs. We’re thrilled to team with Vitality Group to give people a plan that’s helped millions eliminate debt, save for emergencies, and retire with confidence.”

Vitality’s mission is to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives. A behavior change company, Vitality provides health and wellness solutions for employer groups, health plans and insurers around the globe.

“Research shows that people’s financial security is crucial to their mental and physical health which is why we’ve added SmartDollar to our Gateway offering,” said Todd Burman, Vice President, Vitality Partner Development. “Vitality members can now receive personalized and dynamic financial health recommendations and resources specific to their needs in a way that meets them where they are. These offerings are supported by Vitality’s proven expertise in behavioral science and incentive strategies to help people overcome common decision errors.”

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 9 million people in 20 countries engage in the Vitality program. For more information, please visit vitalitygroup.com.

About SmartDollar

SmartDollar is a financial wellness program that educates, inspires and empowers employees to proactively take control of their money and get on track for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help participants change their behavior toward money and, in turn, use their largest wealth-building tool, their income, to save and invest instead of paying consumer debt. SmartDollar is offered as an online, mobile-friendly program and is available to companies of all sizes. Learn more at smartdollar.com.

