Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vitality Group Teams with SmartDollar to Offer Clients a Proven Financial Wellness Option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Vitality Group and SmartDollar have combined forces to give companies the best option for providing financial wellness to their employees. Nearly 80% of American workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and almost half couldn’t afford a $400 emergency without borrowing. SmartDollar is specifically designed to change that.

“People work too hard to have so little to show for it,” said Brian Hamilton, Vice President, SmartDollar. “And they don’t leave their money problems at home. Money stress effects productivity, turnover, and healthcare costs. We’re thrilled to team with Vitality Group to give people a plan that’s helped millions eliminate debt, save for emergencies, and retire with confidence.”

Vitality’s mission is to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives. A behavior change company, Vitality provides health and wellness solutions for employer groups, health plans and insurers around the globe.

“Research shows that people’s financial security is crucial to their mental and physical health which is why we’ve added SmartDollar to our Gateway offering,” said Todd Burman, Vice President, Vitality Partner Development. “Vitality members can now receive personalized and dynamic financial health recommendations and resources specific to their needs in a way that meets them where they are. These offerings are supported by Vitality’s proven expertise in behavioral science and incentive strategies to help people overcome common decision errors.”

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 9 million people in 20 countries engage in the Vitality program. For more information, please visit vitalitygroup.com.

About SmartDollar

SmartDollar is a financial wellness program that educates, inspires and empowers employees to proactively take control of their money and get on track for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help participants change their behavior toward money and, in turn, use their largest wealth-building tool, their income, to save and invest instead of paying consumer debt. SmartDollar is offered as an online, mobile-friendly program and is available to companies of all sizes. Learn more at smartdollar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blink Charging Co. Reports Phoenix Convention Center Installed Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In East Garage In Partnership With Co., No Terms Disclosed
PU
09:35aSPRINT : My Sprint Rewards Celebrates the Grill Master for Father's Day
PU
09:35aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : organises auction for Walloon green certificates in June 2019
PU
09:35aHILTON FOOD : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks In May Up 1.4% Month Over Month, Up 5.5% Year Over Year
PU
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DarioHealth Reports Deal With Functional Medicine Center Of Fort Collins, No Terms Disclosed
PU
09:35aUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aBIG LOTS : Man captured and accused of wanton risk.
AQ
09:35aMistango River Resources Alerts Market of Misleading Statements by Orefinders
NE
09:35aPeekaboo Beans Closes First Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Increase in Offering Size
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon
4BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About