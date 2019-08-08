Log in
Vitamin Shoppe Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VSI

08/08/2019 | 10:05am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) to Liberty Tax, Inc. for $6.50 per share is fair to Vitamin Shoppe shareholders. On behalf of Vitamin Shoppe shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Vitamin Shoppe shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Vitamin Shoppe Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Vitamin Shoppe merger investigation concerns whether Vitamin Shoppe and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Vitamin Shoppe shareholders; (2) determine whether Liberty Tax is underpaying for Vitamin Shoppe; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Vitamin Shoppe shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Vitamin Shoppe shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi-stock-merger-liberty-tax/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

