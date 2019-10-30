Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Barentz and Cargill | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global vitamin and mineral premixes market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vitamin and mineral premixes market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 113-page research report with TOC on "Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Analysis Report by End-users (animals and humans), by Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing use of vitamin and mineral premixes in different sectors. In addition, the availability of customized premix solutions for use in a variety of food applications is anticipated to further boost the growth of the vitamin and mineral premixes market.

There is an increase in the demand for convenient vitamin and mineral premixes-based fortified products in many industries including food and beverages, personal care, health care, and animal feed. This is encouraging manufacturers to use vitamin and mineral prefixes in the fortification of infant nutrition, fruit drinks, sports nutrition drinks, confectionary products, energy drinks, snacks, and other products. Thus, the increasing use of vitamin and mineral premixes in different sectors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Companies:

Barentz

Barentz is headquartered in the Netherlands and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Food & Nutrition Ingredients, Animal Nutrition Ingredients, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Personal & Home Care Ingredients. The company offers ACE Premix, B-Vitamins Premix, Energy Drink Premix, AD3 Premix, ADEK Premix, BCE Premix, and others.

Cargill

Cargill is headquartered in the US and manufactures products through the following business units: Animal Nutrition & Protein, Food Ingredients & Application, Origination & Processing, and Industrial & Financial Services. Some of the products offered by the company are Sup-R-Block MV-4000 (3197/3199) and Heifer Premixes.

Glanbia

Glanbia is headquartered in Ireland and has business operations under the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) and Glanbia Nutritionals. The company offers Custom Nutrient Premixes.

Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through business segments such as Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The company offers ROVIMIX® E50, ROVIMIX® Biotin, ROVIMIX® STAY-C® 35, Customized Premixes, and others.

Union InVivo - Union de Coopératives Agricoles

Union InVivo - Union de Coopératives Agricoles is headquartered in France and offers the product called Wisium. Neovia which is the key subsidiary of Union InVivo owns the brand called The Wisium. The company offers a wide range of premixes under this name.

Vitamin and Mineral Premixes End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Animal

Human

Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

