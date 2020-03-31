Vitamins Market 2019-2023 | Aging Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the vitamins market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.13 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamins Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Bluestar Adisseo, DSM, and Lonza are some of the major market participants. The aging population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aging population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Vitamins Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Vitamins Market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
Food And Beverages
-
Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics
-
Feed Additives
-
Geographic Landscape
Vitamins Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vitamins market report covers the following areas:
-
Vitamins Market Size
-
Vitamins Market Trends
-
Vitamins Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing health consciousness among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamins market growth during the next few years.
Vitamins Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vitamins Market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Bluestar Adisseo, DSM, and Lonza. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vitamins Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vitamins Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamins market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the vitamins market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamins market vendors
