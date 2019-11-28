Log in
Vitamix Blender Black Friday 2019 Deals (A3500, A2300, 7500, 750, 5200) Listed by Deal Answers

11/28/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Vitamix is perhaps the best known blender company in the U.S. and it has a reputation for durability. One of the few downsides of Vitamix blenders is the price, but this year the company has released steep discounts for Black Friday. The best deals on Vitamix blenders are listed below by Deal Answers:

Macy’s also has a large selection of Vitamix blenders and accessories for sale on Black Friday. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Vitamix blenders can speed up blending and food preparation. They can take on challenging blending tasks and can usually cut through ice easily. Some people prepare soups and even meals using their Vitamix blenders. They are often used in professional settings such as restaurants and smoothie shacks.

Differences Between Vitamix Blenders

There are numerous Vitamix models that are designed for specific requirements. Some blenders are designed to be short to fit under tight countertops while others offer larger containers. Additionally, some Vitamix models have automatic modes for certain foods, while others are operated manually. Most Vitamixes have a low setting and a high power option that can be adjusted.

Since the pricing, timing, and availability of offers varies during Black Friday it's a good idea to look around and compare options. It's not known if these deals will be available for Cyber Monday.

The number of accessories for Vitamix has grown considerably. There are single server containers that allow people to put leftovers in a conveniently sized shape in the fridge. Other options help clear the blades.

Some Vitamix models now come with a touchscreen. The Vitamix A3500 comes with a free app that includes more than 500 recipes. There are recipes for sorbets, nut butters, doughs, soups, and more. Vitamix products come with industry-leading warranties and they are engineered and assembled in the United States. Cleaning a Vitamix can be done in as little as 60 seconds with a simple brush.

Vitamix offers industry leading blenders and they are often compared with Blendtec, KitchenAid, and sometimes Breville. Vitamix is a premium brand that does not discount their products all that often. These Black Friday blender sales will allow people to enjoy a Vitamix at a substantial discount.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
