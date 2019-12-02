Vitamix Blender Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (A3500, A2300, 7500, 750, 5200) Listed by Deal Answers

Vitamix is one of the best known blender companies in the US and they have a reputation for building quality products. Vitamix blenders are not cheap though. Fortunately, the company is discounting popular models for Cyber Monday. The best deals are listed by Deal Answers below:

Macy’s has a large selection of Vitamix blenders to choose from during Cyber Monday. In addition, there are many accessories available. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Vitamix blenders are frequently used in professional settings like restaurants. They have a powerful blade and motor that can chop through ice and frozen food with ease. Vitamix blenders can speed up food prep.

There is an active online Vitamix community that has put together a big list of recipes that can be made using the blenders. This includes sorbets, soups, nut butters, and much more.

Differences Between Vitamix Blenders

Vitamix has released numerous models over the years. Each model meets specific requirements. For instance, some models are designed to fit under short countertops, while others focus on large containers. More expensive Vitamixes have automatic modes to blend certain foods precisely. Cheaper models are manually operated and most have a variable low mode and a fixed high speed setting.

The pricing and availability of offers varies during Cyber Monday. It’s a good idea to compare what different stores are offering to find the best price.

Vitamix has introduced numerous accessories over the years. Some accessories are smaller personal sized containers that can be easily stored in the fridge. Other accessories are designed to make it easier to clean the blades after use.

Newer and more expensive Vitamixes now come with touchscreens. The Vitamix A3500 offers access to an app that has more than 500 recipes. Cleaning a Vitamix is straightforward and it can be done in 60 seconds or less. Additionally, Vitamix blenders have industry-leading warranties and they are engineered and assembled in the USA.

Vitamix blenders are often compared with Blendtec, KitchenAid, and Breville. Vitamix offers a premium product and they don’t often discount their products so substantially. Cyber Monday is a great time to get a new Vitamix Blender.

