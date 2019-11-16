Vitamix, NutriBullet & Ninja Blenders Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Blender & Juicer Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

Money saving experts have found the best early blenders & juicers Black Friday 2019 deals, including Walmart, Amazon & Vitamix deals

Fitness enthusiasts and health conscious individuals often count on juicers, blenders and food processors to help them conveniently and efficiently consume their daily vitamins, nutrients and calories. The right blender can be essential in achieving the right consistency when blending things like protein powders, leafy greens, nuts or oats. Best-selling blenders like the Vitamix and NutriBullet are known for having powerful motors and sharp blades to cut through tough fruits, veggies, ice chunks and seeds. Other brands like Cuisinart, Braun and KitchenAid offer popular food processors and juicers that can finely grind hard food like carrots and apples without the need to remove or peel off the skin.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Internet Retailer recently reported Amazon.com, Inc. as the number one US web retailer in its 2019 Top 1000, a report that ranks 1,000 top online brands and retailers in the US according to their e-commerce sales. Amazon’s decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer’s impressive performance during the period.

According to eMarketer, last year’s Black Friday sale generated 132 million visits to Walmart’s website. Walmart successfully combined online shopping with in-store visits by offering attractive click-and-collect options during the shopping holiday.

