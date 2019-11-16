Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vitamix, NutriBullet & Ninja Blenders Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Blender & Juicer Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Money saving experts have found the best early blenders & juicers Black Friday 2019 deals, including Walmart, Amazon & Vitamix deals

Early Black Friday blender deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best early Ninja, NutriBullet & Vitamix blender, juicer and food processor deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Blenders & Juicers deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitness enthusiasts and health conscious individuals often count on juicers, blenders and food processors to help them conveniently and efficiently consume their daily vitamins, nutrients and calories. The right blender can be essential in achieving the right consistency when blending things like protein powders, leafy greens, nuts or oats. Best-selling blenders like the Vitamix and NutriBullet are known for having powerful motors and sharp blades to cut through tough fruits, veggies, ice chunks and seeds. Other brands like Cuisinart, Braun and KitchenAid offer popular food processors and juicers that can finely grind hard food like carrots and apples without the need to remove or peel off the skin.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Internet Retailer recently reported Amazon.com, Inc. as the number one US web retailer in its 2019 Top 1000, a report that ranks 1,000 top online brands and retailers in the US according to their e-commerce sales. Amazon’s decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer’s impressive performance during the period.

According to eMarketer, last year’s Black Friday sale generated 132 million visits to Walmart’s website. Walmart successfully combined online shopping with in-store visits by offering attractive click-and-collect options during the shopping holiday.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pGazprom extends its lead in the King of the castle race
AQ
01:24pWALMART : alters disability reassignment policy to settle suit
AQ
01:01pVITAMIX, NUTRIBULLET & NINJA BLENDERS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Early Blender & Juicer Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
12:30pFORD MOTOR : When Ford made cars fast and furious
AQ
12:29pAYALA LAND : A cosmopolitan center that continues to progress
AQ
12:15pCHELSEA LOGISTICS&INFRSTRCTR HLDGS : Logistics firms deliver lower profit in 9 months
AQ
12:14pAIRASIA BHD : adds more flights to top domestic routes
AQ
12:14pAllHome earnings up 22% to P746 million
AQ
12:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:00pKiniksa Presents Rilonacept Final Phase 2 Clinical Data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict Cut -- WSJ
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET: Stocks That Defined the Week
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon Loss Stings, but Long Island City Real Estate Shrugs It Off
5J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. : J C PENNEY : Penney's Sales Fall, Outlook Improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group