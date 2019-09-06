Vitech : Announces Diana Nyad as V3 Connect 2019 Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations, has unveiled the V3 Connect 2019 conference agenda and has further announced Diana Nyad as the conference's keynote speaker.

"We are so excited to have Diana Nyad launching our conference proceedings," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "She embodies the spirit, vision and pursuit of excellence that drives the evolution of our software offerings and that is certainly reflected in our client base."

This keynote address marks a return to Florida for Diana Nyad, where at the age of sixty-four, she swam 111 miles in fifty-three hours from Havana to Key West, naming her the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage. She relays three main messages: never give up, always pursue your vision, and even swimming is a team sport. Diana's success in the water depended on her ability to visualize her objectives and persevere through multiple setbacks and challenges. She will discuss the importance of determination, commitment, and teamwork, and how they apply to the business world at V3 Connect.

V3 Connect brings together industry visionaries, innovators and V3 practitioners from around the world for three days of learning, information exchange and networking. The conference will include keynote presentations, breakout sessions, a hands-on learning lab, roundtable discussions, social events and more.

This year's V3 Connect is being held November 13-15, in Orlando, Florida. Details and the agenda can be found at www.vitechinc.com/v3connect.

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with transformational cloud-based software, related implementation services and ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

