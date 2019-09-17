Log in
Vitol and Mozambique's state oil firm form trading joint venture

09/17/2019 | 07:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Vitol CEO Russell Hardy speaks during the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur

LONDON (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol and Mozambique's state oil firm, ENH, have launched a trading joint venture called ENH Energy Trading, Vitol said on Tuesday, to focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas and condensate.

The new entity will be incorporated and based in Singapore.

The move is part of a wider trend since last year that has seen energy firms either set up new dedicated gas trading desks or expand existing ones in Singapore. Asia is the fastest growing LNG market, led by Chinese demand.

Singapore has also been expanding its LNG infrastructure by increasing storage capacity.

Mozambique has an estimated 125 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable gas resources and is expected to become a top LNG exporter with over 30 million tonnes per year, the statement said.

There are two mega LNG projects being developed in the southern African country.

One, now owned by Total following the takeover of ex-operator Anadarko by Occidental Petroleum, has taken a final investment decision. The other, led by Exxon Mobil Corp, is expected to do so later this year.

Vitol traded 7.8 million tonnes of LNG last year and 7.4 million barrels per day of crude, making it the largest independent oil trader.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

By Julia Payne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.50% 73.73 Delayed Quote.8.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 67.97 Delayed Quote.11.63%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 6.01% 47.8 Delayed Quote.-26.54%
WTI -0.27% 61.81 Delayed Quote.21.48%
