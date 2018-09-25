Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vitol to stop business with Iran when U.S. sanctions kick-off - executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:38am CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Vitol will stop doing business with Iran after the United States reimposes sanctions on Tehran's oil trade from Nov. 4, a senior executive with the commodity merchant said on Tuesday.

"Business with Iran or anything to do with Iran has to come to an end," said Mike Muller, who handles business development for Vitol, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Iran and clearly I look forward to when trade can be resumed, but for now, one needs explicit waivers from the U.S., and not just the U.S. but the global banking community and everything else," he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aGiant pink diamond from Christie's a cut above the rest
RE
06:03aChina says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck
RE
06:03aChina says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck
RE
06:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
05:39aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : drives SMEs to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution
PU
05:38aVitol to stop business with Iran when U.S. sanctions kick-off - executive
RE
05:36aOil rises to four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:33aOil rises to within four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:19aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : Vacancy for Coffee Sector Manager based in Denpasar, Bali
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.