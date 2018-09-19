Log in
Vitoria-Gasteiz impresses with culture and conference facilities

09/19/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 250,000 trees surrounding Vitoria-Gasteiz, the city is one of the greenest in Spain. It can be found 300km from Madrid and 62km from Bilbao and, although it is small, it has a strong economic and cultural tradition.

In the magazine’s latest edition, Business Destination explores this dynamic city, which hosts a number of its own festivals dedicated to jazz, art and music. More traditional festivals include La Blanca Festivities, which is a six-day celebration of the Virgin Blanca, the patron saint of Vitoria-Gasteiz, that sees the gathered crowds singing and showering themselves in champagne.

Visitors can also exploit the wealth of art the city has to offer. Artium, the city’s centre of contemporary art, includes pieces by Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso, while local talent can be found in the Fine Arts Museum. Of course, the Gothic 13th century Santa Maria Cathedral is an architectural masterpiece that shouldn’t be missed.

While Vitoria-Gasteiz’s many cultural delights make it a charming destination to visit, it’s the region’s unique tax laws that make it appealing to businesses. The Basque Country has the legal authority to regulate and collect its own taxes, giving it a competitive edge in attracting business and helping it to become a manufacturing hub.

The Europa Congress Palace makes Vitoria-Gasteiz an attractive destination for business conferences. With capacity for 5,700 people and the ability to host up to 20 different events at one time, the Europe Congress Palace is one of the finest conference venues on the Iberian Peninsula.

The Basque Country has one of the best-educated workforces in Spain, and consistently ranks highly in terms of quality of life and GDP-per-capita in the country. This effect can be felt when walking the streets of the Basque capital, making it an ideal city for business travellers.

For more about the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, check out the latest edition of Business Destinations, available in print, on tablet and online now:

www.businessdestinations.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

BD_Long.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
