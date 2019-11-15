Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Biotech : Partnership Summit Successfully Launched in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 01:17am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Viva Biotech Partnership Summit (the "Summit") was successfully launched on 8 November 2019 in Pudong, Shanghai, themed "Innovation Partnership Growth". Founders from over 30 global innovative and biopharmaceutical companies incubated/ invested by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), more than 100 investment institution representatives and R&D and business development professionals of pharmaceutical enterprises attended the Summit. These professionals gathered to discuss how to help global biotech startups to realize the transition from 0 to 1 and commercialization through Innovation, Partnership and Growth.

Viva Biotech Partnership Summit Successfully Launched in Shanghai

 

Viva Biotech Partnership Summit Successfully Launched in Shanghai

Distinguished guests including Qun Dang, Vice President of CSPC Pharma; Zhiping Cui, Assistant President of Fosun Group; Jia Zhu, Managing Director of Bain Capital; Shixiong Gan, Founder of WisdoMont; Yijing Xie, Managing Director of China Renaissance; Denise Chen, Managing Partner of GTJA Investment; John Zhu, Partner of 6 Dimensions Capital; Kevin Chen, Partner of BioTrack Capital; Dan Zhang, Chairman of Fountain Medical; and Guochun Li, Partner of YuanBio Venture Capital presented at the Summit.

Innovation from 0 to 1

2019 is a vital and challenging year for healthcare industry and capital market, as well as a milestone year for Viva Biotech. Viva Biotech was successfully listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2019. Its platform for incubation and innovative equity-for-service (EFS) model, VBI, was growing steadily.

Dr. Cheny Mao, Chairman and CEO of Viva Biotech, said in the opening speech, "Biopharmaceutical is one of the most potential fields in China, where suits the best for the incubation of biotech startups. Relying on our strong drug discovery platform, Viva Biotech will provide services to more biotech startups with promising future and help realizing their great ideas."

Other guests also shared their valuable thoughts regarding pharmaceutical innovation and investment environment, that other than those popular fields such as cancer, biotech startups should have more choices. Innovative drugs against different indications have various market demands and value, and differentiated innovation will draw more attention and gain favors from capital market.

Cooperation Cultivates Growth

At the Summit, Dr. David Xu, Chief Business Officer of Viva Biotech, introduced the positioning and model of VBI, "VBI is solely dedicated to the exploration, investment and service for valuable biopharmaceutical innovation concepts in various indication fields worldwide, and high potential startups with innovative solutions to unmet clinical needs. Viva Biotech strives to build up a 'one-stop' resources center and open platform for energetic biopharmaceutical startups and establish an ecosystem through wide cooperation with investors and industry participants, to create values for our platform companies, and therefore to achieve win-win situations for multiple parties."

Most of the biopharmaceutical startups attending the Summit are from North America and China, whose product pipelines mainly focus on the unmet clinical needs in the market. Meanwhile, biopharmaceutical innovative enterprises are facing challenges such as high technical barriers, long innovation period, insufficient capital and long-term service support, thus powerful supports from both biopharmaceutical industry chains and capital markets are needed. Scientists, sizable pharmaceutical enterprises and capital market form complementary relationships with each other, hence cultivates the sustainable collaboration on biopharmaceutical innovation through their organic communication and mutual achievement.

In the afternoon, senior management of domestic and overseas renowned investment institutions and pharmaceutical enterprises gathered to explore the forward-looking scientific researches in novel drugs, including innovative treatments for metabolic disorder, oncological diseases and CNS diseases.

Nine enterprises including QureBio, Unibiotest, Arthrosi, Acura, ABM, Blue Oak, Saverna, VivaVision and Forkhead attended the pitch challenge sessions at the Summit.

Media contact:

Porda Havas Hong Kong
Tel: +852-3150-6788
Email: vivabiotech.hk@pordahavas.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viva-biotech-partnership-summit-successfully-launched-in-shanghai-300959048.html

SOURCE Viva Biotech


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
01:46aAccor and HRS Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement
BU
01:44aBYCO PETROLEUM : starts Alfa payments nationwide
AQ
01:44aBANK AL FALAH : New CEO of TMB focus bridging gaps among seniors and employees
AQ
01:43aStocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails
RE
01:41aREDEYE :  G5 Entertainment - Higher risk, higher potential reward
AQ
01:40aSFC ENERGY : publishes nine-month figures - Subdued third quarter / hydrogen program with first series orders ahead of schedule
EQ
01:40aDON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Dontnod unveils collaboration with microsoft for its new episodic narrative game, tell me why
AN
01:39aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tepid after raft of weak data, trade-deal hopes limit losses
RE
01:38aAWILCO LNG : ALNG - Q3 2019 report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group