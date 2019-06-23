Viva Energy : 1H2019 unaudited guidance update Opens in a new Window

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Retail business is expected to be approximately $275 - 290 million, compared with Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019, adjusted for the Retail year-

Underlying EBITDA (RC) at a Group level including Refining is expected to be approximately $150 - 180 million. Underlying NPAT (RC) is expected to be approximately $60 - 80 million. Significant items are expected to be less than $5 million. Each business segment is discussed in more detail below.

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for non-refining segments in aggregate is in line with latest guidance (including the Retail update provided in April 2019) at approximately $145 - 165 million. This result has been supported by outperformance of the Supply, Corporate and Overheads division compared with guidance, and improved Retail performance in June 2019.

Viva Energy's total sales volume for the half year ending 30 June 2019 (1H2019) is expected to be approximately 7,050 to 7,150 million litres, up approximately 2.0% on the half year ended 30 June 2018 (1H2018) volume of 6,955.0 million litres and broadly in line with Prospectus2 forecast for 1H2019 of 7,169.9 million litres. This sales performance is encouraging given recent challenging trading conditions due to relative weakness in retail demand and competition in commercial segments.

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Refining business is expected to be approximately $0 - 20 million, impacted by continued weakness in regional refining margins

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment is expected to be approximately $(275) - (290) million, ahead of prior guidance of $(291.0) million

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Commercial business is expected to be approximately $150 - 160 million, compared to prior guidance of $164.5 million

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Retail business is expected to be approximately $275 - 290 million, compared with guidance adjusted for the Retail update provided in April 2019 of $286.9 - 291.9 million. This is approximately 8% below the 1H2018 result of $308 million

to-date update provided in April of $286.9 - 291.9 million. This result compares to the 1H2018 result of $308.0 million. As guided in the April 2019 retail update, retail trading conditions during the half year were impacted by weaker than expected retail fuel margins, predominantly as a result of the rising cost of oil.

During March and April 2019, the Company completed the successful transition of retail fuel pricing and marketing from Coles to Viva Energy. Viva Energy aims to improve the competitiveness of fuel offers, progress a range of new marketing initiatives and restore sales growth through the Alliance platform.

These programs have commenced, and we are pleased that we have successfully stablised volumes in the Alliance. Although there has not yet been a material increase in sales volumes, the Company remains confident that growth will be restored following the period of continued investment over the course of this year.

Commercial segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the commercial business is expected to be approximately $150 - 160 million, slightly weaker than Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019 of $164.5 million. This result compares to 1H2018 result of $166.4 million. Competitive pressures and higher than expected supply chain costs in some segments have impacted these results. The Company will focus on improving margin performance through cost and supply chain efficiencies together with minimising exposure to low margin business.

Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment is expected to be approximately $(275) - (290) million, slightly ahead of the Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019 of $(291.0) million. This result compares to 1H2018 result of $(260.0) million. This outperformance has been achieved due to a continued focus on cost improvement across all areas of the business, from terminal management through to corporate overheads. There continues to be a strong focus on driving efficiencies across all segments of the business.

Refining segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Refining business is expected to be approximately $0 - 20 million.

Earnings in the Refining segment have been impacted by weak regional refining margins as disclosed in Viva Energy's monthly Geelong Refining Margin (GRM) updates throughout the year. Soft regional demand continues to weigh heavily on regional refining margins despite some modest improvement in the months of March and April. Viva Energy continues to focus on optimising the production slate at Geelong in order to maximise margins and posted record high diesel production in March and April this year. The Company is pleased with the strong production performance at Geelong in 1H2019 with intake of 17.8MBBLs for May year to date.

The Geelong refinery is well prepared for the transition to the new IMO low-Sulphur fuel specifications, although margins may remain volatile throughout this period. The guidance above adopts a forecast GRM range of US$2.0/BBL to US$2.5/BBL for the month of June 2019. Viva Energy expects the Geelong total intake for 1H2019 to be approximately 21.0MBBLs.