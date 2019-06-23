Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Energy : 1H2019 unaudited guidance update Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

24 June 2019

Viva Energy 1H2019 unaudited guidance update

  • Total sales volumes for 1H2019 expected to be between 7,050 to 7,150 million litres, up approximately 2.0% on 1H2018
  • Underlying EBITDA (RC1) for 1H2019 for non-refining segments in aggregate, is expected to be broadly in line with prior guidance adjusted for the Retail update provided in April 2019 at approximately $145 - 165 million
  • Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Retail business is expected to be approximately $275 - 290 million, compared with guidance adjusted for the Retail update provided in April 2019 of $286.9 - 291.9 million. This is approximately 8% below the 1H2018 result of $308 million
  • Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Commercial business is expected to be approximately $150 - 160 million, compared to prior guidance of $164.5 million
  • Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment is expected to be approximately $(275) - (290) million, ahead of prior guidance of $(291.0) million
  • Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Refining business is expected to be approximately $0 - 20 million, impacted by continued weakness in regional refining margins
  • Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) expected to be approximately $150 - 180 million
  • Underlying NPAT (RC) is expected to be approximately $60 - 80 million

Trading update for 1H2019

Viva Energy's total sales volume for the half year ending 30 June 2019 (1H2019) is expected to be approximately 7,050 to 7,150 million litres, up approximately 2.0% on the half year ended 30 June 2018 (1H2018) volume of 6,955.0 million litres and broadly in line with Prospectus2 forecast for 1H2019 of 7,169.9 million litres. This sales performance is encouraging given recent challenging trading conditions due to relative weakness in retail demand and competition in commercial segments.

Group

Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for non-refining segments in aggregate is in line with latest guidance (including the Retail update provided in April 2019) at approximately $145 - 165 million. This result has been supported by outperformance of the Supply, Corporate and Overheads division compared with guidance, and improved Retail performance in June 2019.

Underlying EBITDA (RC) at a Group level including Refining is expected to be approximately $150 - 180 million. Underlying NPAT (RC) is expected to be approximately $60 - 80 million. Significant items are expected to be less than $5 million. Each business segment is discussed in more detail below.

Retail segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Retail business is expected to be approximately $275 - 290 million, compared with Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019, adjusted for the Retail year-

to-date update provided in April of $286.9 - 291.9 million. This result compares to the 1H2018 result of $308.0 million. As guided in the April 2019 retail update, retail trading conditions during the half year were impacted by weaker than expected retail fuel margins, predominantly as a result of the rising cost of oil.

During March and April 2019, the Company completed the successful transition of retail fuel pricing and marketing from Coles to Viva Energy. Viva Energy aims to improve the competitiveness of fuel offers, progress a range of new marketing initiatives and restore sales growth through the Alliance platform.

These programs have commenced, and we are pleased that we have successfully stablised volumes in the Alliance. Although there has not yet been a material increase in sales volumes, the Company remains confident that growth will be restored following the period of continued investment over the course of this year.

Commercial segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the commercial business is expected to be approximately $150 - 160 million, slightly weaker than Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019 of $164.5 million. This result compares to 1H2018 result of $166.4 million. Competitive pressures and higher than expected supply chain costs in some segments have impacted these results. The Company will focus on improving margin performance through cost and supply chain efficiencies together with minimising exposure to low margin business.

Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Supply, Corporate and Overheads segment is expected to be approximately $(275) - (290) million, slightly ahead of the Prospectus forecast and guidance for 1H2019 of $(291.0) million. This result compares to 1H2018 result of $(260.0) million. This outperformance has been achieved due to a continued focus on cost improvement across all areas of the business, from terminal management through to corporate overheads. There continues to be a strong focus on driving efficiencies across all segments of the business.

Refining segment

The Underlying EBITDA (RC) for 1H2019 for the Refining business is expected to be approximately $0 - 20 million.

Earnings in the Refining segment have been impacted by weak regional refining margins as disclosed in Viva Energy's monthly Geelong Refining Margin (GRM) updates throughout the year. Soft regional demand continues to weigh heavily on regional refining margins despite some modest improvement in the months of March and April. Viva Energy continues to focus on optimising the production slate at Geelong in order to maximise margins and posted record high diesel production in March and April this year. The Company is pleased with the strong production performance at Geelong in 1H2019 with intake of 17.8MBBLs for May year to date.

The Geelong refinery is well prepared for the transition to the new IMO low-Sulphur fuel specifications, although margins may remain volatile throughout this period. The guidance above adopts a forecast GRM range of US$2.0/BBL to US$2.5/BBL for the month of June 2019. Viva Energy expects the Geelong total intake for 1H2019 to be approximately 21.0MBBLs.

Conference Call

Viva Energy management will today be hosting a conference call to discuss this update:

Date:

Monday, 24 June 2019

Time:

10:00 am (AEST)

You may pre-register for the call using the following weblink:

https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/vivaenegygroup-10000825-invite.html

Alternatively, dial-in details are provided below.

Dial-in Details

Conference ID:

10000825

Participant Numbers

Participants can dial either of the numbers below to join the call. You will need to quote the conference ID provided above.

Participant toll (AU):

+612 9007 3187

Participant toll free (AU):

1 800 558 698

International Dial-in Details

If you are dialling from outside of Australia, please use one of the below international numbers:

Hong Kong

800 906 986

Singapore

800 852 3140

Japan

005 3116 1306

United Kingdom

0808 168 3761

New Zealand

800 480 392

United States

1 855 336 4664

Notes

The guidance set out in this 1H2019 unaudited guidance update excludes the impact of the new accounting standard AASB 16 on leasing.

  1. Viva Energy reports segment information on a replacement cost (RC) basis. See section 4.3.1 of the
    Prospectus for a description of the difference between "historical cost" (HC) and "replacement cost" accounting. See further the description of the accounting policy for "Inventories" in Appendix C of the Prospectus.
  2. References to Prospectus are references to the prospectus dated 20 June 2018, issued in connection with the
    Company's initial public offering.

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Karla Wynne

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pEL KAHERA HOUSING : 's profit soars 425% in Q1-19
AQ
08:40pICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
08:39pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC (NYSE : EROS) and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:35pNOMURA : Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation Trade Name(PDF 110KB)
PU
08:31pDOMINO PIZZA : Morgan Stanley rates DMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:24pOANDO SAGA : Another Big Test For Regulation
AQ
08:24pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Seeking Ajax Star Matthijs De Ligt
AQ
08:21pAFCON 2019 : Morocco beat plucky Namibia with last-gasp own goal
AQ
08:20pZIMPLATS : to build 160MW solar farm
AQ
08:20pSEED : to commission seed drier
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RWE : RWE : German energy giant RWE vows action against activists
2QATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB woos new customers with account opening facility on app
3HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : HYUNDAI MOTOR : All-new Sonata gives Hyundai's ‘mid-size hero a sportier profile'
4ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:VMC) Bonanza Gold Grades Revealed from Further A..
5The Capital Market Authority approves the capital increase request for Development Works Food Company throu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About