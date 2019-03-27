Viva Energy : 2018 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

The Company's Corporate Governance Statement can be viewed in the Investor Centre section on our website www.vivaenergy.com.au

About this Annual Report

This Annual Report contains information on the operations, activities and performance of the 'Viva Energy Group' (or 'Group') for the period ended

31 December 2018 and its financial position as at

31 December 2018. The Group comprises Viva Energy Group Limited (ACN 626 661 032) (the 'Company') and its controlled entities.

In this Annual Report, references to 'we', 'us', and 'our', are references to the Viva Energy Group.

The Company was admitted to the Official List of ASX on 13 July 2018. In connection with its ASX listing, the Company completed a corporate restructure, which included the acquisition of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited (former holding entity of the Viva Energy Group) and its controlled entities. The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2018 and, except for the corporate restructure to acquire Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited and its controlled entities, the Company did not trade separately prior to the ASX listing. Accordingly, the full year results of Viva Energy Group Limited presented here, and the previous period results presented for comparison, adopt and incorporate the results of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited and

its controlled entities at such time.

Printed copies of this Annual Report will be posted to those shareholders who have requested to receive a printed copy. Otherwise shareholders are notified when the Annual Report becomes available and provided details of where the report can be accessed electronically.