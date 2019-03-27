Viva Energy : 2018 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : 2018 Annual Report

03/27/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Helping people reach their destination

Annual Report 2018

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies. We are proud of our 110-year history in Australia helping people reach their destination.

Contents

About us

03

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's report

04

Operating and financial review

07

Sustainability

20

Board members

32

Executive Leadership Team

34

Financial report

36

Directors' report

37

Auditor's independence declaration

58

Consolidated financial statements

59

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

64

Directors' declaration

110

Independent auditor's report

111

Disclosures

117

Additional information

119

Corporate directory

121

Corporate Governance Statement

The Company's Corporate Governance Statement can be viewed in the Investor Centre section on our website www.vivaenergy.com.au

About this Annual Report

This Annual Report contains information on the operations, activities and performance of the 'Viva Energy Group' (or 'Group') for the period ended

31 December 2018 and its financial position as at

31 December 2018. The Group comprises Viva Energy Group Limited (ACN 626 661 032) (the 'Company') and its controlled entities.

In this Annual Report, references to 'we', 'us', and 'our', are references to the Viva Energy Group.

The Company was admitted to the Official List of ASX on 13 July 2018. In connection with its ASX listing, the Company completed a corporate restructure, which included the acquisition of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited (former holding entity of the Viva Energy Group) and its controlled entities. The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2018 and, except for the corporate restructure to acquire Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited and its controlled entities, the Company did not trade separately prior to the ASX listing. Accordingly, the full year results of Viva Energy Group Limited presented here, and the previous period results presented for comparison, adopt and incorporate the results of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited and

its controlled entities at such time.

Printed copies of this Annual Report will be posted to those shareholders who have requested to receive a printed copy. Otherwise shareholders are notified when the Annual Report becomes available and provided details of where the report can be accessed electronically.

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED / ABN 74 626 661 032

01

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED / ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies, supplying approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements through its commercial business and a network of more than 1,250 service stations across the country.

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED / ANNUAL REPORT 2018

02

About us

Usus About

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies, supplying approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements through its integrated network of more than 1,250 service stations across the country, along with its diverse commercial business.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported

by an extensive infrastructure footprint including more than 20 terminals. Viva Energy supplies fuel into more than 50 airports and airfields across the country. It is the sole supplier of Shell branded automotive fuel, lubricants and greases in Australia.

Viva Energy's vision is to:

focus on continued operational excellence and safe and reliable operations;

be one of Australia's most respected energy companies;

expand its markets through innovation and a dedicated customer-centric focus;

care for the environment and the communities in which it operates by dealing responsibly with all its stakeholders; and

deliver attractive and sustainable shareholder returns and consistent operating cash flows.

report Officer's Executive

Chief and Chairman

review financial

and Operating

Supplying approximately

¼

14,045ML

1,255

fuel requirements

of the country's liquid

Total volume

Retail fuel and

convenience stores

$528.9m $293m 4.8c

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)*

Underlying NPAT (RC)

Dividend per share**

15.1c

Underlying Basic Earnings

120kb/d

More than

1,200

Per Share (RC)

Capacity Refinery

Employees

*Viva Energy reports segment information on a 'replacement cost' (RC) basis. See section 4.3.1 of the prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (Prospectus) for a description of the difference between 'historical cost' (HC) and 'replacement cost' accounting. See further the description of the accounting policy for 'Inventories' in Appendix C of the Prospectus.

**The final dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2018. No interim dividend was paid in 2018.

Sustainability

Members Board

Executive Team Leadership

03

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED / ANNUAL REPORT 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:09:04 UTC
HOT NEWS
