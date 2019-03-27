Viva Energy : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G Opens in a new Window

28 March 2019
Corporate Governance Statement
Viva Energy attaches its 2018 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G.
Lachlan Pfeiffer
Company Secretary
Further enquiries:
Media Enquiries
Investor Relations
T: +61 438 954 729
Karla Wynne
Head of Investor Relations and Strategy
T: +613 8823 3479
E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au
About Viva Energy
Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.
Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.
www.vivaenergy.com.au
Contents
Overview
|
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
|
Structure the Board to add value
|
Act ethically and responsibly
|
Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting
|
Make timely and balanced disclosure
|
Respect the rights of shareholders
|
Recognise and manage risk
|
Remunerate fairly and responsibly
Overview
The Board of Viva Energy Group
This statement outlines the principal
This statement is current as at
Limited (Viva Energy or Company)
governance arrangements and
27 March 2019 and has been approved
is committed to maintaining an
practices of the Company since its
by the Board.
appropriate environment of corporate
admission to the Official List of ASX
|
governance that promotes responsible
on 13 July 2018. Those corporate
|
The governance documents
management and conduct by the
governance arrangements and
referred to in this statement are
Company's officers and employees
practices have been and remain
available on the Company's website
and by the Company itself.
consistent with the 3rd edition
at www.vivaenergy.com.au
|
of the ASX Corporate Governance
|
Council's Corporate Governance
Principles and Recommendations.
Governance structure
Shareholders
Audit and Risk
|
Remuneration
|
Independent
and Nomination
|
Assurance
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Delegation
|
External Auditor
|
Board
|
CEO
|
Internal Audit
|
HSSEC
Investment
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
Executive
Leadership
Team
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
