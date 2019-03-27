Viva Energy : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

03/27/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

28 March 2019

Corporate Governance Statement

Viva Energy attaches its 2018 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G.

Lachlan Pfeiffer

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Karla Wynne

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Corporate Governance Statement 2018

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

A

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2018

Contents

Overview

01

Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

02

Structure the Board to add value

04

Act ethically and responsibly

06

Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting

07

Make timely and balanced disclosure

07

Respect the rights of shareholders

08

Recognise and manage risk

08

Remunerate fairly and responsibly

09

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED / ABN 74 626 661 032

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2018

Overview

The Board of Viva Energy Group

This statement outlines the principal

This statement is current as at

Limited (Viva Energy or Company)

governance arrangements and

27 March 2019 and has been approved

is committed to maintaining an

practices of the Company since its

by the Board.

appropriate environment of corporate

admission to the Official List of ASX

governance that promotes responsible

on 13 July 2018. Those corporate

The governance documents

management and conduct by the

governance arrangements and

referred to in this statement are

Company's officers and employees

practices have been and remain

available on the Company's website

and by the Company itself.

consistent with the 3rd edition

at www.vivaenergy.com.au

of the ASX Corporate Governance

Council's Corporate Governance

Principles and Recommendations.

Governance structure

Shareholders

Audit and Risk

Remuneration

Independent

and Nomination

Assurance

Committee

Committee

Delegation

External Auditor

Board

CEO

Internal Audit

Accountability

HSSEC

Investment

Committee

Committee

Executive

Leadership

Team

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

01

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:09:04 UTC
