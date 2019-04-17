Log in
Viva Energy : 800+ Viva Energy employees complete more than 1,000 community good deeds and donate $22,000

04/17/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Good Deeds Day is a global day that in 2019 united people from 108 countries to do good deeds for the benefit of others and the planet. For the fourth year, Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') staff embraced the concept. From 1 to 5 April 2019, 843 employees (representing 70 percent of our workforce) completed 1018 Good Deeds across the country. While completing these Good Deeds, the team raised $11,164 which Viva Energy matched, giving a range of community partners more than $22,000.

This brings Viva Energy's fundraising contribution to its community partners to more than $55,000 so far in 2019, with more exciting activities planned later in the year.

Viva Energy Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wyatt said, 'It is wonderful to see our employees embrace this global initiative and watch it grow in our business year-on-year. I would like to thank the entire Viva Energy team who got involved and made a real difference in our local communities.'

'Our employees really value the time to connect and do good within their local community,' said Scott.

Deborah McMahon, a Western Australian team member and one of our Community Ambassadors said, 'Good Deeds Week is a great way to come together as one and do something good and kind for people in need, be as little as giving up your seat on the train for an elder or gathering a group of willing people to spend a day cooking and packing food hampers for the homeless. Any good deed might not mean a lot to the person giving it but can mean the world to the person receiving it.'

Over the course of Good Deeds Week Viva Energy employees:

  • Walked a collective 160 kilometres along the Great Ocean Road raising $9,580
  • Collected 100kg of cereal for the Geelong Food Relief
  • Packed more than 10,000 items at a computers for recycling to support the APE-iPhone Drive for Zoos Victoria
  • Assisted Coastal Care in WA with dune restoration
  • Mentored young people from headspace and Northern Futures to help them get job ready
  • Learnt about our community partners, Cathy Freeman Foundation (CFF), Red Cross and World Vision at a progressive lunch
  • Made 60 birthday cards for the Council for Aboriginal Alcohol Services (CAAPS)
  • Repaired bicycles for a local Geelong charity
  • Knitted blankets for the homeless
  • Collected hundreds of items of clothing, blankets and non-perishable food
  • Donated blood and plasma to the Australian Blood Bank

Watch this short video to see the highlights of our volunteering activities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vYw0XDD-sM

To learn more about Viva Energy's community program, visit vivaenergy.com.au/about-us/community or for more information on the Good Deeds Global initiative visit:Good Deeds Day

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:42:04 UTC
