|
Viva Energy : AGM Results Opens in a new Window
05/22/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
23 May 2019
Results of Annual General Meeting
Viva Energy advises results of the business conducted at the Annual General Meeting today.
|
Further enquiries:
|
|
Media Enquiries
|
Investor Relations
|
T: +61 438 954 729
|
Karla Wynne
|
|
Head of Investor Relations and Strategy
|
|
T: +613 8823 3479
|
|
E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au
About Viva Energy
Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.
Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.
www.vivaenergy.com.au
|
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
|
|
(ASX REPORT)
|
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
|
Thursday, 23 May, 2019
|
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
|
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
|
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
|
(as at proxy close):
|
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
|
Resolution
|
Votes
|
Votes
|
Votes
|
Votes
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain **
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Discretionary
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR
|
1,668,264,061
|
5,810,461
|
5,714,814
|
1,734,609
|
1,689,699,850
|
6,225,994
|
1,734,609
|
|
|
99.63%
|
0.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT
|
1,671,943,091
|
1,999,803
|
5,673,314
|
1,887,737
|
1,680,187,792
|
2,421,636
|
1,888,137
|
|
|
99.86%
|
0.14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4A
|
RE-ELECTION OF ROBERT HILL AS A DIRECTOR
|
1,668,285,154
|
5,688,677
|
5,729,314
|
1,820,800
|
1,690,149,376
|
5,689,877
|
1,821,200
|
|
OF THE COMPANY
|
99.66%
|
0.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4B
|
RE-ELECTION OF DAT DUONG AS A DIRECTOR OF
|
1,509,528,278
|
164,448,429
|
5,761,588
|
1,785,650
|
1,531,424,774
|
164,449,629
|
1,786,050
|
|
THE COMPANY
|
90.30%
|
9.70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO SCOTT
|
1,664,044,533
|
9,583,030
|
6,043,771
|
1,852,611
|
1,677,716,387
|
10,014,463
|
1,854,611
|
|
WYATT UNDER THE COMPANY'S LONG TERM
|
99.41%
|
0.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCENTIVE PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
|
This report was produced from the Link Market Services System
|
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 03:42:06 UTC
|
|