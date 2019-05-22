Log in
Viva Energy : AGM Results Opens in a new Window

05/22/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

23 May 2019

Results of Annual General Meeting

Viva Energy advises results of the business conducted at the Annual General Meeting today.

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Karla Wynne

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 23 May, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

2

APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR

1,668,264,061

5,810,461

5,714,814

1,734,609

1,689,699,850

6,225,994

1,734,609

99.63%

0.37%

3

ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT

1,671,943,091

1,999,803

5,673,314

1,887,737

1,680,187,792

2,421,636

1,888,137

99.86%

0.14%

4A

RE-ELECTION OF ROBERT HILL AS A DIRECTOR

1,668,285,154

5,688,677

5,729,314

1,820,800

1,690,149,376

5,689,877

1,821,200

OF THE COMPANY

99.66%

0.34%

4B

RE-ELECTION OF DAT DUONG AS A DIRECTOR OF

1,509,528,278

164,448,429

5,761,588

1,785,650

1,531,424,774

164,449,629

1,786,050

THE COMPANY

90.30%

9.70%

5

GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO SCOTT

1,664,044,533

9,583,030

6,043,771

1,852,611

1,677,716,387

10,014,463

1,854,611

WYATT UNDER THE COMPANY'S LONG TERM

99.41%

0.59%

INCENTIVE PLAN

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 03:42:06 UTC
