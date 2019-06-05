|
Viva Energy : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Opens in a new Window
06/05/2019 | 06:38pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
Viva Energy Group Limited
ABN
74 626 661 032
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Performance Rights awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|
2
|
Number of +securities issued or
|
1,939,292 Performance Rights
|
|
to be issued (if known) or
|
|
|
maximum number which may
|
|
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Each Performance Right entitles the holder to acquire one ordinary share for nil consideration at the end of the performance period, subject to satisfaction of performance conditions. The performance period will run from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Not Applicable
Nil.
Award to employees under the LTIP for 2019
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
6c Number of +securities issued Not Applicable without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
6e
|
Number of +securities issued
|
Not Applicable
|
|
with
|
security
|
holder
|
approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
|
|
specific
|
security
|
holder
|
|
|
approval
|
(specify
|
date
|
of
|
|
|
meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
6f
|
Number of +securities issued
|
|
|
1,939,292 Performance Rights
|
|
under an exception in rule 7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing Rule 7.2 exception 14
|
6g
|
If +securities issued under rule
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
7.1A, was issue price at least
|
|
|
75% of 15 day VWAP as
|
|
|
calculated
|
under rule 7.1A.3?
|
|
|
Include the +issue date and
|
|
|
both values. Include the source
|
|
|
of the VWAP calculation.
|
|
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration,
|
state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1
|
|
|
and rule 7.1A - complete
|
|
|
Annexure 1 and release to ASX
|
|
|
Market Announcements
|
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 May 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
1,944,535,168
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
3,539,292
|
Performance Rights
|
8,651,786
|
Options
|
(at various
|
|
exercise
|
prices and
|
|
expiry dates held by
|
|
employees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
Is security holder approval Not Applicable required?
-
Is the issue renounceable or Not Applicable non-renounceable?
|
13
|
Ratio in which the +securities will
|
Not Applicable
|
|
be offered
|
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
the offer relates
|
|
15
|
+Record date to determine
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
entitlements
|
16 Will holdings on different Not Applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
19 Closing date for receipt of Not Applicable acceptances or renunciations
-
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
20
|
Names of any underwriters
|
Not Applicable
|
21
|
Amount of any underwriting fee
|
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
or commission
|
22 Names of any brokers to the Not Applicable issue
-
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
-
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
25 If the issue is contingent on Not Applicable security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
|
26
|
Date
|
entitlement
|
and
|
Not Applicable
|
|
acceptance
|
form and
|
offer
|
|
|
documents will be sent to
|
|
|
persons entitled
|
|
|
27
|
If the entity has issued options,
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
and the terms entitle option
|
|
|
holders
|
to
|
participate
|
on
|
|
|
exercise, the date on which
|
|
|
notices will be sent to option
|
|
|
holders
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Date rights trading will begin (if
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Date rights trading will end (if
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 How do security holders sell Not Applicable their entitlements in full through
a broker?
|
31
|
How do security holders sell part
|
Not Applicable
|
|
of their
|
entitlements
|
through a
|
|
|
broker
|
and accept
|
for the
|
|
|
balance?
|
|
