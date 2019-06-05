Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Energy : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

74 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Performance Rights awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

2

Number of +securities issued or

1,939,292 Performance Rights

to be issued (if known) or

maximum number which may

be issued

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Each Performance Right entitles the holder to acquire one ordinary share for nil consideration at the end of the performance period, subject to satisfaction of performance conditions. The performance period will run from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Not Applicable

Nil.

Award to employees under the LTIP for 2019

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6c Number of +securities issued Not Applicable without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

Not Applicable

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific

security

holder

approval

(specify

date

of

meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

1,939,292 Performance Rights

under an exception in rule 7.2

Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9

Listing Rule 7.2 exception 14

6g

If +securities issued under rule

Not Applicable

7.1A, was issue price at least

75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated

under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and

both values. Include the source

of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not Applicable

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Not Applicable

issue capacity under rule 7.1

and rule 7.1A - complete

Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

31 May 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,944,535,168

Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

3,539,292

Performance Rights

8,651,786

Options

(at various

exercise

prices and

expiry dates held by

employees)

Not Applicable

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval Not Applicable required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or Not Applicable non-renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

Not Applicable

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which

Not Applicable

the offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

Not Applicable

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different Not Applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

19 Closing date for receipt of Not Applicable acceptances or renunciations

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

20

Names of any underwriters

Not Applicable

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

Not Applicable

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the Not Applicable issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

25 If the issue is contingent on Not Applicable security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date

entitlement

and

Not Applicable

acceptance

form and

offer

documents will be sent to

persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

Not Applicable

and the terms entitle option

holders

to

participate

on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

Not Applicable

applicable)

29

Date rights trading will end (if

Not Applicable

applicable)

30 How do security holders sell Not Applicable their entitlements in full through

a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

Not Applicable

of their

entitlements

through a

broker

and accept

for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:03pRENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
PU
07:03p'US AND MEXICO TRADE OFFICIALS FAIL TO REACH A DEAL ON TARIFFS, IMMIGRATION : NBC News' -Recent CNBC Article
PU
07:03pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB
GL
07:02pZGNX NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ZGNX
BU
07:02pNew preprint server for the health sciences announced today
PR
07:01pMediciNova Announces Kick-off Meeting to Officially Launch Phase 3 Trial of MN 166 (ibudilast) in ALS
GL
07:00pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)
BU
07:00pNOKIA UPCOMING DEADLINE : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Nokia Corporation Investors of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – NOK
GL
06:59pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Arabia, Russia fund ‘to invest over $2bn this year'
AQ
06:58pCWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
2SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
4POSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN: sources
5REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Bardoxolone Methy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About