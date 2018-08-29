Viva Energy Australia : stands proud with Geelong Cats to support female footballers

Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') today announced a new three-year premier sponsorship of the Geelong Football Club's inaugural AFL Women's team.

This new partnership aims to promote and support female participation in AFL and it builds on Viva Energy's existing partnership with the Geelong Football Club ('The Cats') which includes support for the Geelong Cats Next Generation Academy and the Viva Energy Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards community initiatives.

Viva Energy's CEO Scott Wyatt said, 'We're delighted to be partnering with such a long-standing Geelong based institution that shares our passion and commitment to the local community and in driving positive social change.

'Diversity enhances performance, both on and off the field and I am very proud of the work that Viva Energy has done to implement policies that drive real change in workplace gender equality, and to promote diversity, across the entire organisation.

'We also recognise the significant role women play in the wider community and in sport so are thrilled to support the AFLW in raising the profile of women's sport and to inspire young women to pursue their footy dreams,' Mr Wyatt said.

Geelong Cats CEO Brian Cook echoed the club's excitement at Viva Energy's commitment.

'We are thrilled at Viva Energy's commitment to the Geelong Football Club, I want to thank Viva Energy for their support and belief in our inaugural AFLW team, our women's football program and Next Gen Academy.

'The connection of two organisations who share similar values and passion for the community makes sense and it's one we are looking forward to continuing well into the future.'

About the Geelong Cats AFLW sponsorship

Viva Energy has signed a three-year premier sponsorship of the Geelong Football Club's inaugural AFL Women's teams. The partnership aims to promote female participation in AFL and provides Viva Energy with branding and advertising opportunities. The Cats will also provide key AFLW players and coaches as ambassadors for key Viva Energy community programs.

About the Geelong Cats Next Generation Academy

Viva Energy is a proud sponsor of the Geelong Cats Next Generation Academy that aims to:

increase the participation of AFL within the indigenous and multi-cultural population of Geelong

support top end talented players from diverse backgrounds into elite footballers and athletes

About the Viva Energy Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards

The Viva Energy Geelong Refinery Club Legend Award is a community initiative established by Viva Energy, and supported by the Cats, to acknowledge the greatest role models at sports clubs within the Greater Geelong region. In total more than $50,000 in prize money is won each year, celebrating the people who freely give their time and energy to help those around them.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,100 Shell branded service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery, in Victoria, which converts imported and locally sourced crude oil into petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, aviation gasoline, gas, solvents, bitumen and other specialty products.

Viva Energy operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by a nationwide fuel supply chain with an extensive import, storage and distribution infrastructure network, including a presence at 52 airports and airfields. Visit www.vivaenergy.com.au