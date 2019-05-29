Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Jane McAloon Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Viva Energy Group Limited ABN 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Jane McAloon Date of last notice 18 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest JMAC International Pty Ltd as trustee for (including registered holder) JMAC International Trust (of which Jane Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant McAloon is a beneficiary) interest. Date of change 27 and 28 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 20,000 ordinary shares held by JMAC International Pty Ltd as trustee for JMAC International Trust Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 27 May 2019: 9,259 ordinary shares 28 May 2019: 18,433 ordinary shares Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration 27 May 2019: $19,999.44 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated 28 May 2019: $39,999.61 valuation

