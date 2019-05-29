Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Jane McAloon Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:54am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jane McAloon

Date of last notice

18 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

JMAC International Pty Ltd as trustee for

(including registered holder)

JMAC International Trust (of which Jane

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

McAloon is a beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

27 and 28 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

20,000 ordinary shares held by JMAC

International Pty Ltd as trustee for JMAC

International Trust

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

27

May 2019: 9,259 ordinary shares

28

May 2019: 18,433 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

27

May 2019: $19,999.44

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

28

May 2019: $39,999.61

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

47,692 ordinary shares held by JMAC

International Pty Ltd as trustee for JMAC

International Trust

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

Not applicable

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

Not applicable

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aUK MORTGAGES : s) in Company
PR
04:25aMUTARES AG : Rapid growth continues - Mutares acquires one of Europe's leading suppliers of plastic household products from Wrede Industrieholding
EQ
04:24aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
04:24aWHIRLPOOL : Alessandro Magnoni wins the Ischia Communicator of the Year Award
PU
04:24aAVATION : 29/05/19 ATR Cebu commercial financing
PU
04:24aCOMPUTEX 2019 : Dell delivers more gaming power with Alienware, thinner and lighter devices for consumers and businesses
PU
04:24aCOMMSCOPE : Europe's Digital Economy is a Key Pillar for Future Growth
PU
04:24aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate
PU
04:23aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's Porsche CEO probed by prosecutors - Stuttgarter Nachrichten
RE
04:20aARTPRICE.COM : Artprice: Hong Kong drives the Contemporary Art Market
AN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
2LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : European shares sink after China hint on rare metals
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
5NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About