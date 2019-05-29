Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Jane McAloon Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
Viva Energy Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
626 661 032
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Jane McAloon
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
18 July 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
JMAC International Pty Ltd as trustee for
|
(including registered holder)
|
JMAC International Trust (of which Jane
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
McAloon is a beneficiary)
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
27 and 28 May 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
20,000 ordinary shares held by JMAC
|
|
International Pty Ltd as trustee for JMAC
|
|
International Trust
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
27
|
May 2019: 9,259 ordinary shares
|
|
28
|
May 2019: 18,433 ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
27
|
May 2019: $19,999.44
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
28
|
May 2019: $39,999.61
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
No. of securities held after change
|
47,692 ordinary shares held by JMAC
|
|
International Pty Ltd as trustee for JMAC
|
|
International Trust
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period where
|
|
prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
|
Not applicable
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
|
Not applicable
|
was this provided?
|
|
|
