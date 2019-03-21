Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Viva Energy Group Limited
|
ABN
|
626 661 032
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Scott Wyatt
|
Date of last notice
|
18 July 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Not Applicable
|
Date of change
|
19 March 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
-
1) 5,767,854 Options exercisable at $0.82 each
-
2) 5,191,066 ordinary shares
-
3) 480,000 Performance Rights
|
Class
|
-
1) Options issued under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
-
2) Ordinary shares
-
3) Performance Rights issued under the
Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
|
Number acquired
|
2) 2,883,926 ordinary shares
|
Number disposed
|
1) 2,883,926 Options exercisable at $0.82 each
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Total exercise price: $2,364,819.32
|
No. of securities held after change
|
-
1) 2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82 each
-
2) 8,074,992 ordinary shares
-
3) 480,000 Performance Rights
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Exercise of Options issued under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Not applicable
|
Date of change
|
Not applicable
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Not applicable
|
Interest acquired
|
Not applicable
|
Interest disposed
|
Not applicable
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Not applicable
|
Interest after change
|
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:29:03 UTC