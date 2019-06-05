Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt

06/05/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

74 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Scott Wyatt

Date of last notice

21 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not Applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

31 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1) 8,074,992 ordinary shares

2) 480,000 Performance Rights (awarded

under the Company's Long Term

Incentive Plan (LTIP) for 2018)

3) 2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82

each

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

541,198 Performance Rights

Number disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1)

8,074,992 ordinary shares

2)

Performance Rights:

a.

480,000 (2018 LTIP);

b.

541,198 (2019 LTIP);

3)

2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82

each

Nature of change

Award of Performance Rights under the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Company's LTIP for 2019

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to

Not Applicable

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow Not Applicable the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date Not Applicable was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:37:02 UTC
