Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Viva Energy Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
74 626 661 032
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Scott Wyatt
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21 March 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Not Applicable
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 May 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1) 8,074,992 ordinary shares
|
|
2) 480,000 Performance Rights (awarded
|
|
under the Company's Long Term
|
|
Incentive Plan (LTIP) for 2018)
|
|
3) 2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82
|
|
each
|
Class
|
Performance Rights
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
541,198 Performance Rights
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
|
No. of securities held after change
|
1)
|
8,074,992 ordinary shares
|
|
2)
|
Performance Rights:
|
|
|
a.
|
480,000 (2018 LTIP);
|
|
|
b.
|
541,198 (2019 LTIP);
|
|
3)
|
2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Award of Performance Rights under the
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
Company's LTIP for 2019
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
|
|
|
|
in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not Applicable
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
Not Applicable
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Not Applicable
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow Not Applicable the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date Not Applicable was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
