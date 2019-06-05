Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Viva Energy Group Limited ABN 74 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Scott Wyatt Date of last notice 21 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Not Applicable (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 31 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1) 8,074,992 ordinary shares 2) 480,000 Performance Rights (awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for 2018) 3) 2,883,928 Options exercisable at $0.82 each Class Performance Rights Number acquired 541,198 Performance Rights Number disposed Not Applicable Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

See chapter 19 for defined terms.