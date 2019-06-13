Viva Energy : End of Voluntary Escrow Period Opens in a new Window

14 June 2019
End of voluntary escrow period
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Viva Energy Group Limited (Company) advises that the restriction period imposed under the voluntary escrow arrangements between the Company and members of the Executive Leadership Team in respect of 6,344,637 ordinary shares will end on 30 June 2019, and accordingly, such ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow.
Further information about these voluntary escrow arrangements (including information regarding ordinary shares remaining under escrow) is disclosed in the prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offer and released on ASX on 13 July 2018.
|
Further enquiries:
|
|
Media Enquiries
|
Investor Relations
|
T: +61 438 954 729
|
Karla Wynne
|
|
Head of Investor Relations and Strategy
|
|
T: +613 8823 3479
|
|
E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au
About Viva Energy
Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.
Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.
www.vivaenergy.com.au
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:08:04 UTC