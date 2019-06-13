Viva Energy : End of Voluntary Escrow Period Opens in a new Window

14 June 2019

End of voluntary escrow period

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Viva Energy Group Limited (Company) advises that the restriction period imposed under the voluntary escrow arrangements between the Company and members of the Executive Leadership Team in respect of 6,344,637 ordinary shares will end on 30 June 2019, and accordingly, such ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow.

Further information about these voluntary escrow arrangements (including information regarding ordinary shares remaining under escrow) is disclosed in the prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offer and released on ASX on 13 July 2018.