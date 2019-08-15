Viva Energy : Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call Opens in a new Window

16 August 2019
Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call
Viva Energy advises that its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 are due to be released to the ASX on Monday, 26 August 2019.
The results will be presented by Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, and Jevan Bouzo, Chief Financial Officer, via conference call and webcast.
Conference Call
Viva Energy management will be hosting a conference call to discuss this update:
|
Date:
|
Monday, 26 August 2019
|
|
Time:
|
10:30 am (AEST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dial-in Details
|
|
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
10001121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant Numbers
|
|
|
Participants can pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/vivaenergy-10001121-invite.html
|
|
Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration to enter the call
|
|
automatically on the day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To enter the call via operator you will need to quote the conference ID provided above and use the dial in below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant toll:
|
|
|
+612 9007 8048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant toll free:
|
|
1800 908 299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Dial-in Details
|
|
|
These numbers are toll-freedial-in numbers for each country listed below. For countries not listed below, the
|
|
Australian Participant Toll number listed above can be dialled. To ask a question, you will need to dial *1 on the
|
|
telephone keypad.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
800 968 273
|
|
Singapore
|
800 101 2702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
0066 3386 8000
|
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 051 1453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Zealand
|
0800 452 795
|
|
United States / Canada
|
1 855 624 0077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further enquiries:
|
|
|
|
|
Media Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
T: +61 438 954 729
|
|
Karla Wynne
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Investor Relations and Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
T: +613 8823 3479
|
|
|
|
|
|
E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Viva Energy
Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive national network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.
Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.
www.vivaenergy.au
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC