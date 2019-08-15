Viva Energy : Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call

08/15/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

16 August 2019

Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call

Viva Energy advises that its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 are due to be released to the ASX on Monday, 26 August 2019.

The results will be presented by Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, and Jevan Bouzo, Chief Financial Officer, via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call

Viva Energy management will be hosting a conference call to discuss this update:

Date:

Monday, 26 August 2019

Time:

10:30 am (AEST)

Dial-in Details

Conference ID:

10001121

Participant Numbers

Participants can pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/vivaenergy-10001121-invite.html

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration to enter the call

automatically on the day.

To enter the call via operator you will need to quote the conference ID provided above and use the dial in below.

Participant toll:

+612 9007 8048

Participant toll free:

1800 908 299

International Dial-in Details

These numbers are toll-freedial-in numbers for each country listed below. For countries not listed below, the

Australian Participant Toll number listed above can be dialled. To ask a question, you will need to dial *1 on the

telephone keypad.

Hong Kong

800 968 273

Singapore

800 101 2702

Japan

0066 3386 8000

United Kingdom

0800 051 1453

New Zealand

0800 452 795

United States / Canada

1 855 624 0077

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Karla Wynne

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive national network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
