Viva Energy : Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call Opens in a new Window

16 August 2019

Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call

Viva Energy advises that its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 are due to be released to the ASX on Monday, 26 August 2019.

The results will be presented by Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, and Jevan Bouzo, Chief Financial Officer, via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call

Viva Energy management will be hosting a conference call to discuss this update: