Viva Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

Dear Fellow Shareholder

I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Viva Energy Group Limited (Company or Viva Energy) which has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2019

Time: 11.00am (AEST)

Venue: Clarendon Room A, Level 4,

Melbourne Convention

Exhibition Centre

1 Convention Centre Place

South Wharf, Victoria 3006

This will be Viva Energy's first annual general meeting as an ASX listed company and is an important event in Viva Energy's journey.

The items of business to be considered at the AGM are set out on the following pages, along with explanatory notes containing further details on those items, voting instructions and other important information for you in relation to the AGM.

You are encouraged to attend the AGM in person. If you decide to attend, you will need to register at one of the registration desks on the day. The registration desks will be open from 10.30am (AEST). You will find it easier to register if you bring your enclosed proxy form with you. Information on how to get to the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre is set out on page 11.