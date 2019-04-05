Viva Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

|
Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited will be held in Clarendon Room A on Level 4 of the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre, 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf, Victoria 3006 on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 11.00am (AEST).
Chairman's letter
Robert Hill
Chairman
"This will be Viva Energy's first annual general meeting as an ASX listed company and is an important event in Viva Energy's journey."
Dear Fellow Shareholder
I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Viva Energy Group Limited (Company or Viva Energy) which has been scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 23 May 2019
Time: 11.00am (AEST)
Venue: Clarendon Room A, Level 4,
Melbourne Convention
Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Place
South Wharf, Victoria 3006
The items of business to be considered at the AGM are set out on the following pages, along with explanatory notes containing further details on those items, voting instructions and other important information for you in relation to the AGM.
You are encouraged to attend the AGM in person. If you decide to attend, you will need to register at one of the registration desks on the day. The registration desks will be open from 10.30am (AEST). You will find it easier to register if you bring your enclosed proxy form with you. Information on how to get to the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre is set out on page 11.
If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, you are encouraged to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf. You can appoint a proxy by completing and returning your enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions on the form or online at www.linkmarketservices. com.au. You will also be able to access the AGM via a webcast online at www.vivaenergy.com.au
You are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the AGM on any shareholder matters that may be relevant to the AGM. You can do so by post, personal delivery, electronically or by facsimile (further details are included in this notice of AGM). I will endeavour to address the more frequently raised shareholder questions during the AGM.
The Board and senior management look forward to welcoming you to the AGM.
Yours sincerely
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM or Meeting) of Viva Energy Group Limited (the Company) will be held in Clarendon Room A on Level 4, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf, Victoria 3006, on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 11.00am (AEST).
Items of Business
1.Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report
To consider the Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
2. Appoint Auditor
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Auditor of the Company.
3.Adopt Remuneration Report
To adopt the Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
Voting exclusion statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast on item 3:
•by or on behalf of any member of the Company's key management personnel (KMP) named in the Company's 2018 Remuneration Report or their closely related parties, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; and
•by any member of the Company's KMP as at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, as proxy for another shareholder.
However, the votes will not be disregarded if they are cast as a proxy for a person entitled to vote on item 3:
•in accordance with a direction as to how to vote on the proxy form; or
•by the Chairman as the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise proxies on item 3 despite the fact item 3 is connected with the remuneration of the Company's KMP.
4. Re-elect Directors
(a)To re-elect Robert Hill as a Director of the Company, following his retirement in accordance with the Company's Constitution.
(b)To re-elect Dat Duong as a Director of the Company, following his retirement in accordance with the Company's Constitution.
5.Grant of performance rights to Scott Wyatt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
To approve for all purposes, including ASX Listing Rule 10.14, the grant of 541,198 Performance Rights to Scott Wyatt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, on the terms described in the enclosed Explanatory Notes.
Voting exclusion statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast:
•in favour of item 5 by Scott Wyatt and any of his associates, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; and
•on item 5 by any member of the Company's KMP as at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, as proxy for another shareholder.
However, the votes will not be disregarded if they are cast as a proxy for a person entitled to vote on item 5:
•in accordance with a direction as to how to vote on the proxy form; or
•by the Chairman as the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise proxies on item 5 despite the fact item 5 is connected with the remuneration of the Company's KMP.
Additional information: Please refer to the enclosed Explanatory Notes for more information on each item of business. The Explanatory Notes form part of this Notice of Meeting.
By Order of the Board
Lachlan Pfeiffer
Company Secretary
5 April 2019
Item 1
Discussion of the Financial
Report, Directors' Report
and Auditor's Report
The Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report of the Company for the financial year ended
31 December 2018 will be put before the AGM. Each of these reports is contained in the Company's 2018 Annual Report which is available online at www.vivaenergy.com.au
While this item does not require a formal resolution to be put to the AGM, shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to comment and raise questions on the matters contained within the reports. Shareholders will also be able to ask questions of the Company's auditor who will be attending the AGM.
Item 2
Appointment of the Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed by the Board to act as auditor of the Company in accordance with section 327A(1) of the Corporations Act.
Under section 327A(2) of the Corporations Act, PwC will hold office as auditor until the AGM. The Board is therefore seeking shareholder approval for the re-appointment of PwC as auditor of the Company with effect from the close
22 March 2019
The Directors
Viva Energy Group Limited
720 Bourke Street
Docklands, Victoria 3008
Nomination of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of Viva Energy Group Limited
I, Lachlan Pfeiffer, being a shareholder of Viva Energy Group Limited, pursuant to section
328B of the Corporations Act 2001, nominate PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of Viva Energy Group Limited, at the next Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited.
Yours sincerely
Lachlan Pfeiffer
PwC was appointed by the Board on the basis of its expertise, independence and proposed fees. In particular, PwC has extensive experience of Viva Energy Group's business from its role as the auditor of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited (the holding company of the Viva Energy Group prior to the Company's ASX listing).
In accordance with section 328B of the Corporations Act, which requires a shareholder to nominate the auditor, a written notice nominating PwC as the Company's auditor has been given to the Company by Lachlan Pfeiffer. Mr Pfeiffer is Viva Energy's Company Secretary. A copy of the notice of nomination is included with this Notice of Meeting. PwC has provided to the Company, and has not withdrawn,
its written consent to act as auditor of the Company.
Item 3
Adoption of the
Remuneration Report
Section 250R of the Corporations Act requires a listed company to put a resolution to shareholders to adopt its Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.
The Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 is set out in the Company's 2018 Annual Report.
The report outlines the Company's executive remuneration framework and the remuneration outcomes for the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP) for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
The vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Board or the Company. However, the Board will consider and take into account the
Recommendation
The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this item.
Item 4
Re-election of Directors
In accordance with the requirements in the Company's Constitution, Robert Hill, Independent Chairman, and Dat Duong, Non-Executive Director, will retire at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
The Board, with the assistance of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, has considered the performance and contribution of both Directors standing for re-election and has endorsed their nomination as candidates for re-election.
The relevant skills and experience of Robert Hill and Dat Duong are set out on the following page.
(a) Robert Hill
LLB, BA, LLD(Hon), LLM, DPolSc(Hon)
Chairman and Independent
Non-Executive Director
The Hon. Robert Hill is a former barrister and solicitor who specialised in corporate and taxation law and who now consults in the area of international political risk. He has had extensive experience serving on boards and as chairman of public and private institutions, particularly in the environment and defence sectors.
Robert was previously Australia's Minister for Defence, Minister for the Environment and Leader of the Government in the Senate during his time as a Senator
for South Australia. He served as Australia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Robert is a former Chancellor of the University of Adelaide. In 2012, he was made a Companion of the Order of Australia for services to government and the parliament.
Robert is currently Chairman of the Antarctic Science Foundation, Chairman of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust, Chairman of Cooperative Research Centre for Low Carbon Living and Chairman of Re Group Pty Limited.
Robert has been a Director of the Company since 18 June 2018 (prior to this he was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited (5 February 2015 to 17 July 2018)). He is the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of each of the HSSEC Committee and the Investment Committee.
Recommendation
The Board (other than Robert Hill) recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Robert Hill's re-election.
(b)Dat Duong
BBA, CFA
Non-Executive Director
Dat Duong is the Head of Investments for Vitol in Asia Pacific. Dat joined Vitol in 2010, prior to which he was an Associate Partner at Leopard Capital, an investment fund focused on Asia's frontier and emerging markets.
Dat has extensive international investment banking experience, including with Merrill Lynch in the Global Energy and Power Investment Banking Group in both Hong Kong and Canada, where he led multiple landmark downstream oil transactions. Dat commenced his career at Esso Imperial Oil in Canada as a business analyst.
Dat has been a Director of the Company since 7 June 2018 (prior to this he was a Non-Executive Director of Viva Energy Holding Pty Limited (1 January 2017 to 17 July 2018)). He is a member of each of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Investment Committee.
Recommendation
The Board (other than Dat Duong) recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Dat Duong's re-election.
Item 5
Grant of performance rights to Scott Wyatt under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan
The Company has in place a Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) to assist in the motivation, retention and reward of eligible employees. The LTIP is designed to align the interests of employees with the interests of shareholders by providing an opportunity for employees to receive an equity interest in the Company.
The Company proposes to offer 541,198 Performance Rights under the LTIP
to Scott Wyatt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as his long term incentive for the 2019 financial year (LTI Offer).
Key terms of the LTI Offer
The key terms of the LTI Offer are outlined in the table on the following page.
The terms are consistent with the terms of the LTIP Performance Rights offer outlined in the prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering in 2018.
