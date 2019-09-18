Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Energy : Re-affirmation of Credit Rating Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

19 September 2019

Re-affirmation of Credit Rating

Viva Energy (Company) notes that S&P Global Ratings has today affirmed Viva Energy's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'. S&P has also revised the outlook from stable to negative. This change in outlook reflects the challenging industry conditions.

Viva Energy's debt terms are not contingent on a particular credit rating, and the revised outlook will not impact the Company's borrowing terms. Viva Energy has no structural long term debt and has a net debt position of $168.7 million (as at 30 June 2019).

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Cameron Sinclair

Head of Investor Relations

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,250 Shell branded service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 03:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43aUPDATE1 : Ex-TEPCO execs acquitted over Fukushima nuclear crisis
AQ
12:42aSOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Disclosures Pursuant To Rule 728 Of The Listing Manual Of SGX-ST
PU
12:42aMITSUI E&S : "Fun Day & Family Gathering" at PT. MES Machinery Indonesia
PU
12:42aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Chong Kie Cheong)
PU
12:42aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Ho Toon Bah)
PU
12:42aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Ms Lim Cheng Hwa)
PU
12:42aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification Form For CEO In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Teo Seng Wah Roy)
PU
12:42aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Lim Chap Huat)
PU
12:37aJAPAN COURT : TEPCO execs not guilty of nuke crisis liability
AQ
12:37aBARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted NAV as at 18/9/19 - $0.7269
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC : CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a ..
2UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
3MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
5Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group