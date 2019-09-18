Viva Energy : Re-affirmation of Credit Rating Opens in a new Window

19 September 2019
Re-affirmation of Credit Rating
Viva Energy (Company) notes that S&P Global Ratings has today affirmed Viva Energy's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'. S&P has also revised the outlook from stable to negative. This change in outlook reflects the challenging industry conditions.
Viva Energy's debt terms are not contingent on a particular credit rating, and the revised outlook will not impact the Company's borrowing terms. Viva Energy has no structural long term debt and has a net debt position of $168.7 million (as at 30 June 2019).
