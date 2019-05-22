Viva Energy : Refining Margin Update - April 2019 Opens in a new Window

23 May 2019

Viva Energy Refining Margin Update - April 2019

Viva Energy advises its Geelong Refining Margin (GRM)1 in respect of crude intake processed through the Geelong Refinery for the month of April 2019.

April 2019 April YTD Crude Intake (Million Barrels) 3.6 14.4 Geelong Refining Margin (USD/BBL) 7.8 5.6

April Actual GRM

The actual GRM for April 2019 is US$7.8/Barrel (BBL), with crude intake of 3.6MBBLs. April's GRM was positively impacted by improvements in regional refining margins compared to the first three months of 2019.

For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table was provided in the announcement titled Viva Energy Results: Full year ended 31 December 2018, released to the ASX on 27 February 2019.

Notes

1. The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (USD/BBL), where:

IPP: a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia COGS: the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products

Geelong Refining Margin is a financial measure Viva Energy uses to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. In addition, it is only one contributor to the replacement cost Underlying EBITDA of Viva Energy, with other segments including the Retail Fuels and Marketing business and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate.

For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018.