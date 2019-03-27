Viva Energy : Refining Margin Update - February 2019 Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : Refining Margin Update - February 2019

03/27/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

28 March 2019

Viva Energy Refining Margin Update - February 2019

Viva Energy advises its Geelong Refining Margin (GRM)1 in respect of crude intake processed through the Geelong Refinery for the month of February 2019.

February 2019

February 2019 YTD

Crude Intake (Million Barrels)

3.3

7.0

Geelong Refining Margin (US$/BBL)

3.9

3.9

February Actual GRM

The actual GRM for February 2019 is US$3.9/Barrel, with crude intake of 3.3MBBLs. February's GRM was impacted by weakness in regional refining margins.

For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table was provided in the announcement titled Viva Energy Results: Full year ended 31 December 2018, released to the ASX on 27 February 2019.

Notes

1.The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where:

IPP:

a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products,

being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus

freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia

COGS:

the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products

Geelong Refining Margin is a financial measure Viva Energy uses to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. In addition, it is only one contributor to the replacement cost Underlying EBITDA of Viva Energy, with other segments including the Retail Fuels and Marketing business and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate.

For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018.

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Karla Wynne

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

T: +613 8823 3479

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:24:04 UTC
