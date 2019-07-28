Viva Energy : Refining Margin Update - June 2019 Opens in a new Window

Planned maintenance of the Platformer and associated units is expected to occur in August 2019. The maintenance is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 0.9MBBLs and is expected to reduce the August GRM by approximately US$3/BBL to US$4/BBL. This guidance assumes an August GRM, which might have been achieved in the absence of the maintenance, of US$7.5/BBL2. The actual impact on the August GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time.

For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table was provided in the announcement titled Viva Energy Results: Full year ended 31 December 2018, released to the ASX on 27 February 2019.

The actual GRM for June 2019 is US$3.2/Barrel (BBL), with refining intake of 3.6MBBLs. June's GRM was impacted by weakness in regional refining margins.

Viva Energy advises its Geelong Refining Margin (GRM)1 in respect of refining intake processed through the Geelong Refinery for the month of June 2019.

Notes

1. The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where:

IPP: a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia COGS: the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products

Geelong Refining Margin is a financial measure Viva Energy uses to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. In addition, it is only one contributor to the replacement cost Underlying EBITDA of Viva Energy, with other segments including the Retail Fuels and Marketing business and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate.

For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018.

2. This August GRM is assumed for illustrative purposes and should not be taken as a forecast of the expected August result.

