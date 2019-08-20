Viva Energy : Statement - Former Toowoomba Depot

Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Viva Energy) has been conducting environmental investigations at the former fuel depot at 47-55 Brooke Street, Toowoomba (the Site). Recent testing by Viva Energy has shown that PFAS has been detected in Gowrie Creek in the vicinity of the depot. Queensland Health has issued a precautionary health advice that any fish caught from this area should not be consumed.

The ongoing environmental investigations at and in the vicinity of the Site are part of Viva Energy's broader assessment of soil and groundwater conditions as a result of the operation of the Site as a petroleum storage and distribution depot until 1999.

Viva Energy takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously. We will continue to provide regular updates regarding our investigations to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science and work with the Department on any future actions, including to determine whether there are other contributing sources of PFAS in the area. The environmental investigations are being overseen by an independent Contaminated Land Auditor.