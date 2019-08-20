Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viva Energy : Statement - Former Toowoomba Depot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Viva Energy) has been conducting environmental investigations at the former fuel depot at 47-55 Brooke Street, Toowoomba (the Site). Recent testing by Viva Energy has shown that PFAS has been detected in Gowrie Creek in the vicinity of the depot. Queensland Health has issued a precautionary health advice that any fish caught from this area should not be consumed.

The ongoing environmental investigations at and in the vicinity of the Site are part of Viva Energy's broader assessment of soil and groundwater conditions as a result of the operation of the Site as a petroleum storage and distribution depot until 1999.

Viva Energy takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously. We will continue to provide regular updates regarding our investigations to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science and work with the Department on any future actions, including to determine whether there are other contributing sources of PFAS in the area. The environmental investigations are being overseen by an independent Contaminated Land Auditor.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 03:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48pNEC : Industrial Internet Consortium Approves Testbed of Negotiation Automation Platform for coordinating interests among AI systems
AQ
11:43pADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting /Proxy Form
PU
11:38pDAIMLER : Uber-rival Bolt enters European food delivery business
RE
11:28pBANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9
PU
11:28pBANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9 (solo disponible en inglés)
PU
11:28pSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : (1) closure of register of h shareholders in respect of the distribution of final dividend; and(2) distribution of final dividend to investors of northbound trading and investors of southbound trading
PU
11:28pSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Date of board meeting
PU
11:28pSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019
PU
11:17pAeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change
GL
11:10pEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
2BANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9
3Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires -- Update
4ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : ILUKA RESOURCES : Half Year Results to 30 June 2019
5U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group