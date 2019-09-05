Viva Energy : Statement - Update Environmental testing of Gowrie Creek, Toowoomba

Samples from further environmental investigations conducted by Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Viva Energy) in Gowrie Creek show the presence of PFAS in an expanded area, further upstream and downstream of the former fuel depot at 47-55 Brooke Street, Toowoomba.

On 5 September 2019, Queensland Health issued an updated precautionary health advice that any fish caught from this area should not be consumed.

Viva Energy takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously. We will continue to provide regular updates regarding our investigations to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science and work with the Department on any future actions. The environmental investigations are being overseen by an independent Contaminated Land Auditor.